The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (November 25, 2022)
As of November 25, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $73.4 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $62.1 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $60.1 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$39.1 billion) Miriam Adelson is the...
Wealthiest People in South Korea (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Kwon Hyuk-bin was the wealthiest man in South Korea, with an estimated net worth of 8.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Jay Y. Lee (No. 2, $8.3 billion), Seo Jung-jin (No. 3, $6.7 billion); and Kim Beom-su (No. 4, $4.9 billion). Hong Ra-hee is the...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
There Is A New World's Richest Person
There is a new world's richest person after Elon Musk lost the title on Thursday, according to Forbes. Forbes has a real-time ranking of billionaires that tracks the net worth of the world's billionaires, and on Thursday evening, it showed that the world's richest person is now Bernard Arnault. Arnault's net worth has increased by $1.5 billion over the past 24 hours, according to the ranking.
Japan Has More U.S. Soldiers Than Any Other Nation
According to the Cato Institute, the U.S. has 750 Military bases in 80 countries. Most of these nations only host a few hundred American soldiers. The largest tend to be in Europe. The two exceptions are South Korea and Japan. Japan has 63,690 members of the U.S. military, according to the Quincy Institute for Responsible […]
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault Surpasses Elon Musk as the World’s Richest Person
Back in October 2021, Elon Musk’s net worth surpassed a bonkers $300 billion, making him the world’s first person to reach the milestone and the richest at that time. This week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been supplanted as the world’s richest person by LVMH CEO, Bernard Arnault. The French businessman has held the title four times before—in December 2019, January 2020 as well as May and July of 2021. He surpassed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person last summer with a net worth of $186.3 billion. When the markets closed on Thursday, the tycoon’s net worth was reportedly...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Tesla's Next Gigafactory Is Coming To Mexico
Tesla and the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon are reportedly finalizing a deal that will see the electric vehicle automaker build yet another new factory in the near future. Specific details are not yet known, but according to Automotive News, per the Spanish language Milenio newspaper, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and state government officials are "fine-tuning the final details" right now. The goal is "to announce the installation of a factory in the state, which is expected to be made public in early 2023."
FTX secretly funded crypto news site - Axios
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX secretly funded media company the Block for over a year with money sent to the Block's chief executive, Axios reported on Friday, citing sources.
The poker chips are all-in on Mexico
As the year draws to an end and we look toward 2023, I believe that our fate will be heavily influenced by what goes on in Mexico – both in terms of pork exports and corn exports. Mexico is the No. 1 destination of both commodities, this situation merits consideration.
Dogecoin Buff Elon Musk Gives Way To LVMH’s Arnault As World’s Wealthiest Person
On Wednesday, Elon Musk lost his position as the world’s richest man to Bernard Arnault, the chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH. Musk’s loss was quick and only by a “fraction.”. According to Forbes, the transitory change in ranking was caused by a...
Saudi Arabia’s project pipeline estimated at US$1.1 trillion
Saudi Arabia’s construction industry continues to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region despite macroeconomic conditions impacting the sector globally, according to JLL’s Q4 2022 KSA Construction Market Intelligence Report. Saudi Arabia is said to have witnessed the highest value of project awards in 2022, demonstrating...
Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain
Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. Bloomberg’s Tim Culpan first reported about the filing. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 9 December 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Santander UK hit with £107.7m FCA fine for AML failures. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined the UK arm of Spanish banking heavyweight Santander £107.7 million for “repeated” anti-money laundering (AML) failures, saying it found “serious and persistent” gaps in the bank’s AML controls.
The most fast food-obsessed countries in the world, 2023
This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, the United States is the biggest fast-food consumer in the world. The study carried out by CEOWORLD magazine revealed that the US ranks as the world’s most fast-food-obsessed country. The United Kingdom is second to only the United States. The research reveals how often residents of the 20 countries we surveyed eat junk food in an average month.
Top 10 Cities With The Most Billionaires 2023
Photo by(Mani/factinworld.com) New York City has 107 billionaires in the World. With 107 billionaires living there with a combined value of more than 640 billion The Big Apple is the home of more three-comma club residents than every other city on earth. The recent influx of wealth-along with problems in the markets of Asia during the past year, helped end the short-lived rule of Beijing that displaced New York as the top billionaire city for the first time in the past eight years in 2023.
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Ernest Garcia III
24/7 Wall St.'s second candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Ernest Garcia III of Carvana.
Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates a ‘new era of advanced manufacturing’ and says the company will use U.S.-made chips for the first time in a decade
When Chinese factories supplying Apple’s iPhone were roiled with COVID-19 outbreaks that resulted in lockdowns and employee walk-outs, it directly impacted global iPhone shipments. Some estimates suggest that iPhone production could drop as much as 30% as a result of China’s pandemic curbs. To stem the risk of...
LVMH-owned Cha Ling Halts Single Brand Retail Operations in China
SHANGHAI — LVMH Moët Hennessy-owned Cha Ling is the latest skin care brand to close its brick-and-mortar operations in the China market after COVID-19-related disruptions. Founded in 2016, Cha Ling is a luxury skin care brand based on pu’er tea culled from China’s Yunnan Province and developed into formulations in France.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW After launching at Le Bon Marché in 2016, Cha Ling expanded to Hong Kong and mainland China in 2017. In the following years, Cha...
