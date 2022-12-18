Read full article on original website
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $71.9 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Alice Walton (No. 2, $59.0 billion), Julia Koch (No. 3, $57.6 billion); and Jacqueline Mars (No.4,$38.5 billion). Miriam Adelson is the...
Mexico president says two bidders remaining for Citi's local retail bank
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there are two remaining parties bidding to buy the Mexican retail arm of U.S. banking giant Citigroup .
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
Mexico City
Actor Diego Luna is no stranger to travel. His film work has taken him to dance halls in Puerto Rico (Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights), the streets of San Francisco (Milk), a deserted island in the Maldives (Rogue One)—and on that iconic road trip to Oaxaca's coast in Y tu mamá también. But the Mexico City-born actor is loyal to the place that raised him.
Former Peruvian President Castillo's impeachment: a warning sign to Latin America's left
Observers say President Pedro Castillo's impeachment by Peru's Congress this week sent a damning message to Latin America's left that attempts to play fast and loose with the rules will be met with a stern institutional response.
Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez Keeps Mocking French Star Kylian Mbappe
The Argentine goalkeeper trolled the French striker at Tuesday’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.
Netherlands Returned More Than 200 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts To Mexico
Netherlands repatriated 223 pre-Hispanic artifacts to Mexico, thanks to the “active cooperation” between the two nations, Mexico’s foreign ministry announced last week. In a statement, the Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia (INAH), which oversees the conservation and exhibition of Mexico’s archaeological heritage, said the 223 pre-Hispanic pieces returned by the Netherlands date from different periods spanning the 13th century BCE to the 16th century CE. The items are from various cultures “in the west, the Central Highlands, the Gulf of Mexico and the southeast region,” it added. The agreement with the Netherlands is the latest in a determined campaign by...
Bank of Mexico sees Citibanamex sale finalized next year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez on Wednesday said that the sale of Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican retail bank Citibanamex is "complicated" and the sale process should be completed next year.
The most fast food-obsessed countries in the world, 2023
This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, the United States is the biggest fast-food consumer in the world. The study carried out by CEOWORLD magazine revealed that the US ranks as the world’s most fast-food-obsessed country. The United Kingdom is second to only the United States. The research reveals how often residents of the 20 countries we surveyed eat junk food in an average month.
France ramps up Channel migrant patrolling
France says it is increasing the number of rescue boats in the English Channel to deal with the growing number of migrants trying to reach the UK. Two additional vessels are being deployed in what the French Coastguard describes as an "unprecedented" move. It follows criticism of the French response...
Mexico's Islas Marias: from prison to tourist attraction
Islas Marias, the group of islands off Puerto Vallarta, are now a travel destination.
From Portugal to Bali, these 28 countries and territories offer 'digital nomad visas' for remote workers
Newly-launched "digital nomad visas" allow remote workers to live in countries like Bali, Portugal, and Costa Rica for extended periods of time.
Belgium makes EU parliament arrests in Qatar corruption probe
Belgian police arrested a European Parliament vice-president and four others in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, the prosecutors office said Friday. A statement issued earlier by Belgian prosecutors mentioned a Gulf country in connection with an investigation into corruption and money laundering, but did not name it.
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday. Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.
Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
Big Companies Need Startups – and Vice Versa
The leaders of big companies are getting a lot of criticism nowadays, especially as supposed “superstar” firms are laying off people and preparing for recession. A recent article in CEO World told them flatly, “You suck at innovation.” It’s true that large organizations struggle to develop new products and services as well as startups do. But big companies bring many assets to the economy that leaders can use to sustain their competitive advantages. And while they may not like to admit it, startups often make big companies more successful.
Beyond the diversity checklist: The power of investing in a culture where everyone belongs
As talk of an impending recession gets louder, especially following the recent stark warning from Jamie Dimon, there’s a genuine threat that companies will prioritize cost-cutting over Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging (DEIB) progress. More than just another line item, creating a workplace where everyone belongs is becoming mission-critical to building a resilient workforce and business for the future.
Who Are the Richest Sports Owners in the World, 2023?
Based on available data, with a net worth of approximately $91 billion, Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Indian Premier League cricket club Mumbai Indians, is the richest sports team owner in the world, followed by Carlos Slim (net worth $82 billion); and Steve Ballmer (net worth $80 billion). Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, bought the Los Angeles Clippers (Basketball, United States) in 2014 for $2 billion.
A New Model Might Help Us Understand Societal Change, Conflict, and How We Can Shape Our Future
There’s conflict in change. And right now, we’re going through a large change, composed of many smaller transitions. Whether we’re talking about national politics, social and economic models, individuals or companies, so much of our world is in transition…and conflict. When trying to better understand how these transitions and conflicts work, I find the 3 Horizons Model to be a good framework to be helpful.
