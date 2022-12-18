Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the Czech Republic (December 5, 2022)
As of December 5, 2022, Renata Kellnerova was the wealthiest man in the Czech Republic, with an estimated net worth of 16.1 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Karel Komarek (No. 2, $7.4 billion), Radovan Vitek (No. 3, $5.6 billion); and Daniel Kretinsky (No. 4, $5.1 billion). Andrej Babis is the...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in the Netherlands (December 19, 2022)
As of December 19, 2022, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken was the wealthiest man in the Netherlands, with an estimated net worth of 15.3 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Frits Goldschmeding (No. 2, $5.5 billion), Arnout Schuijff (No. 3, $2.5 billion); and Hans Melchers (No. 4, $2.5 billion). Kommer Damen is the...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Russians are angry Putin is spending billions on an unpopular war as they freeze back home, report says
Russians are complaining about poverty and poor infrastructure amid Putin's ongoing war in Ukraine, The Daily Beast reported.
France 24
'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey
May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
ANKARA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
SFGate
Turkey remains concerned by alleged PKK activity in Finland
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey remains concerned by alleged activities of Kurdish militant groups inside Finland and expects Helsinki to take “concrete steps” before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkey’s defense minister said Thursday. Hulusi Akar made the comments during a joint news conference with...
US, Sweden, Finland seek Turkey greenlight soon on NATO
Finland and Sweden joined the United States on Thursday in asking Turkey for its greenlight soon to join NATO, saying they have been fulfilling promises sought by Ankara on militants. "I'm confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as members soon," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Turkish missiles used in Syria include Europe-produced parts
Commercial brakes produced by a Dutch company to be used in ambulances in Turkey instead ended up in missiles used by Turkey in attacks in northeastern Syria, a report released Tuesday said. Between September 2021 and June 2022, field investigators with London-based Conflict Armament Research analyzed the remnants of 17 air-to-surface missiles used in strikes in northeast Syria, the report said. An analysis of the components of the wreckage found that the missiles were manufactured by Roketsan, a Turkish defense manufacturer.The missiles included components made by U.S., Chinese and European companies, among them electromagnetic brakes with “markings and characteristics...
ceoworld.biz
The most fast food-obsessed countries in the world, 2023
This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, the United States is the biggest fast-food consumer in the world. The study carried out by CEOWORLD magazine revealed that the US ranks as the world’s most fast-food-obsessed country. The United Kingdom is second to only the United States. The research reveals how often residents of the 20 countries we surveyed eat junk food in an average month.
Headscarf debate heats up ahead of Turkish vote
Turkey's Islamic-rooted ruling party will submit a constitutional amendment to parliament next week enshrining women's right to wear headscarves at work and in daily life, reviving a hugely divisive issue in the officially secular state. "Prohibited or compulsory, the headscarf violates women's rights only if the rules for wearing it are imposed by the state," said Sonmez, who is veiled.
US News and World Report
Finland to Consider Arms Exports to Turkey as It Seeks Ankara Support for NATO Bid
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis, Finland's Defence Minister said while visiting Ankara on Thursday, in an effort to bring Turkey round to supporting Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids. Finland and Sweden both asked to join the...
Russia's Rosneft says net income hit by assets transfer in Germany
MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) said on Wednesday its nine-month profit was hit by the transfer of assets in Germany which took control of a major Russia-owned oil refinery.
ceoworld.biz
Who Are the Richest Sports Owners in the World, 2023?
Based on available data, with a net worth of approximately $91 billion, Mukesh Ambani, who owns the Indian Premier League cricket club Mumbai Indians, is the richest sports team owner in the world, followed by Carlos Slim (net worth $82 billion); and Steve Ballmer (net worth $80 billion). Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, bought the Los Angeles Clippers (Basketball, United States) in 2014 for $2 billion.
ceoworld.biz
Beyond the diversity checklist: The power of investing in a culture where everyone belongs
As talk of an impending recession gets louder, especially following the recent stark warning from Jamie Dimon, there’s a genuine threat that companies will prioritize cost-cutting over Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging (DEIB) progress. More than just another line item, creating a workplace where everyone belongs is becoming mission-critical to building a resilient workforce and business for the future.
Collector and Sanctioned Russian Magnate Mikhail Fridman Is Investigated in London
Russian financial mogul and arts philanthropist Mikhail Fridman was the subject of a police probe carried out by a .U.K. agency overseeing international crime last week. Fridman was detained on charges related to money-laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud, the Russian state news agency TASS reported. In a statement on December 3, U.K. authorities identified the 58 year-old businessman, and TASS subsequently added his name to its reporting. Fridman was later released on bail. He amassed a fortune in post-Soviet Russia as the cofounder of Alfa Bank, the country’s largest private investment group. Sanctioned by the European Union in February after...
Comments / 0