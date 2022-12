LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Cason Wallace scored a career-high 27 points to help No. 19 Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68 on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-4 freshman guard also had four steals and nine assists. Wallace scored the first seven points of the second half for the Wildcats (8-3) as they took a 69-48 lead.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO