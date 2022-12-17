Read full article on original website
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. In November, people in Mayfield raised concerns about no warming shelters being available in their city for...
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah
PADUCAH — "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning for the sixth year in a row. The Guess Foundation is hosting the event on Christmas Eve, where volunteers are...
Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse
PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week
PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
Preschool construction project to result in extended closure of section of Otis Dinning Drive
PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
Fire and emergency management officials stress fire safety as community braces for cold weather event
BENTON, KY — When trying to keep your house warm this winter, it's important to do so safely. Home fires caused by space heaters are very common as temperatures drop. The Benton, Kentucky, Fire Department has already seen two fires in relation to electrical and space heater incidents in the past two weeks.
Salvation Army of Paducah urges Angel Tree donors to return tags, with or without gifts for angels
PADUCAH — When someone gets a tag from a Salvation Army Angel Tree but then doesn't follow through with the donation, those children become "forgotten angels." The Salvation Army doesn't want that to happen to any children in Paducah. The deadline to hand in Angel Tree donations is Friday,...
Paducah Parks and Recreation hosting School's Out Day Camp
PADUCAH — Paducah Parks and Recreation says there is still time to register your child for December's School's Out Day Camp on Dec. 19 and 20. According to their flyer for the event, kids ages 5 - 12 are invited to attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center. It costs $20 per day to attend.
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather
PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
Carbondale police investigating shots fired on S. Forest St.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on South Forest Street Monday night, December 19. According to a release from Carbondale police, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Forest St. around 11:05 p.m. They said the suspect left the area before they arrived.
Family who lived through a house fire in Graves County shows housing needs go beyond tornado survivors
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Life can change in a matter of seconds. It's something people in Graves County know first hand. Many are still dealing with the direct impact of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through their community on Dec. 10, 2021. People are affected by the tornado and its aftermath, even if it didn't hit their home.
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras
Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
With travelers flying this holiday week, Barkley Regional Airport prepares for incoming weather system
PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones. Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah. Airport leaders are paying...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
