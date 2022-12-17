ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Scarf in the Park

'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse

PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Nonprofits preparing for busy days with dangerous cold expected later this week

PADUCAH — With the temperature dropping every day, Community Kitchen and Washington Street Baptist Church are doing everything they can to keep those in need warm. They are passing out coats, gloves, hats and other essentials to keep warm. Both organizations are expecting to be busy with extreme cold forecast for later this week, but they say they're ready for the spike.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Parks and Recreation hosting School's Out Day Camp

PADUCAH — Paducah Parks and Recreation says there is still time to register your child for December's School's Out Day Camp on Dec. 19 and 20. According to their flyer for the event, kids ages 5 - 12 are invited to attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center. It costs $20 per day to attend.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local first responders equipped to face record-breaking cold weather

PADUCAH — Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and local hospitals are anticipating the cold weather in the forecast later this week. Local first responders say they're fully prepared to help with any unexpected emergency that comes up. Randy Wood has been at the Benton Fire Department for 30 years....
BENTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes. The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating shots fired on S. Forest St.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on South Forest Street Monday night, December 19. According to a release from Carbondale police, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Forest St. around 11:05 p.m. They said the suspect left the area before they arrived.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Family who lived through a house fire in Graves County shows housing needs go beyond tornado survivors

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Life can change in a matter of seconds. It's something people in Graves County know first hand. Many are still dealing with the direct impact of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through their community on Dec. 10, 2021. People are affected by the tornado and its aftermath, even if it didn't hit their home.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Approves Plan to Use License Recognition Cameras

Union City Council members have unanimously approved a plan to pursue License Plate Recognition camera’s for the city. Board members made the vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Dyersburg Police Department to apply for a grant. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates explained how the...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy