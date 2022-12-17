ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL

Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
LEESBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies raid ‘game room’

Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date

A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests

An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
villages-news.com

Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages

I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital

A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways

In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
LADY LAKE, FL
marioncoherald.com

TxDOT Crews to Pretreat Bridges, Overpasses Wednesday

ATLANTA – Due to a chance of winter weather conditions on Thursday, TxDOT crews plan to begin pretreating all bridges and overpasses in the district with brine starting tomorrow/Wednesday. Crews will also pretreat Interstates 30 and 20, along with US 59. On Thursday, crews plan to spread bulk salt...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy