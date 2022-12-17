Read full article on original website
WCJB
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL
Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
'Horror house' demolished but neighborhood left overrun with rats
With Christmas just days away, Shannon Morgan is in jail, and a 13-year-old child in her Citrus County home is in state custody. It all came from a house of horrors that has since been torn down.
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
suncoastnews.com
Deputies raid ‘game room’
Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down winery exceeding septic capacity for number of guests
An inspector shut down a local winery last week for health code violations including exceeding the septic capacity for the number of guests at the venue. The inspector found numerous violations on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and ordered the emergency closure of Whispering Oaks Winery at 10934 N. County Road 475 in Oxford.
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
‘Their hands are tied’: 2 resign from committee to investigate Apopka firefighter’s on-duty death
APOPKA, Fla. — Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran. At least one of those committee members says the pushback they received on their investigation gave him no choice but to step down. A trailer filled with sand...
ocala-news.com
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
marioncoherald.com
