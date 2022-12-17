Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
FOX Sports
Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper
The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
FOX Sports
'They've kept themselves in this thing and they still have a chance' - Mark Schlereth on the Saints playoff hopes
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin breakdown the New Orleans Saints 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints keep their playoff hopes alive with the win in a tight NFC South.
FOX Sports
Raiders score miraculous game-winning TD on Patriots fumble as time expires | UNDISPUTED
With three seconds left and a tie score, the New England Patriots ran the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders, basically conceding overtime. After a 23-yard gain, running back Rhamondre Stevenson turned and pitched the ball to Jakobi Meyers who then made a long lateral back towards Mac Jones but did not see Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones who took the ball to the endzone with no time remaining for a Las Vegas win. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the wild ending.
FOX Sports
Does Tua deserve more credit for Dolphins loss vs. Josh Allen, Bills? | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins were frozen by the Buffalo Bills in a 32-29 close loss despite freezing temperatures. Josh Allen finished 25-of-40 for 304 yards and four touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 17 of 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Cowherd explains why the Allen-Tua debate should not exist.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill had no football scholarships coming out of High School | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek's high school career. Tyreek reveals he received zero football scholarships but ran track which ultimately landed him at JUCO alongside former Auburn QB Nick Marshall. Marshall urged Tyreek to give football another try and the rest was history.
FOX Sports
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The top-four teams in last week's rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five. After Week 15, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
The Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Cowboys on a pick six
The Jacksonville Jaguars got the walk-off win against the Dallas Cowboys on a pick six. Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars Offense with 318 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
FOX Sports
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
FOX Sports
Will Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury impact his odds for NFL MVP? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles listed Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys after he suffered a shoulder sprain in Week 15 vs. Chicago Bears. Joy Taylor believes if Jalen Hurts misses more than one game due to his shoulder injury it will have a negative impact on his chances for NFL MVP.
FOX Sports
Eagles list Jalen Hurts questionable ahead of Week 16's matchup vs. Cowboys | FIRST THINGS FIRST
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes on First Things First to discuss Week 16’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Broussard believes it would be a bad idea for the Eagles to start injured Jalen Hurts in Week 16 vs. the Cowboys and explains he thinks Nick Sirianni is playing mind games with the Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
FOX Sports
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW
After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
FOX Sports
Naughty or Nice: Is Jeff Saturday possibly tanking the Colts season? | What's Wright?
The Indianapolis Colts have won on Jeff Saturday's coaching debut in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but have struggled to pick up a second victory since. Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came back from a 33-0 halftime deficit for the largest comeback victory in NFL history, which puts Matt Ryan on the history books twice for giant blown leads. With Indy continuing to struggle and Jonathan Taylor now out for the season, Nick Wright evaluates whether Saturday and owner Jim Irsay decided to tank or not.
FOX Sports
Robert Saleh defends Zach Wilson despite struggles and benching him | THE HERD
Zach Wilson will start again for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars after ruling out Mike White with a rib injury. However, despite his struggles, Head Coach Robert Saleh preached patience for the young QB. Colin Cowherd calls for Saleh to not blame shift away from Wilson.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys 40-34 loss vs. Jaguars | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite being road favorites. The Dallas defense allowed 27 points in the second half (blew a 17-point lead) and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including the game losing pick-six in overtime. Skip Bayless shares who is most to blame for America's Team's collapse.
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
Comments / 0