Touchdown Club of Gwinnett recognizes local athletes

The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett announced its end-of-the-season awards and area athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Buford High School’s Justice Haynes was named Running Back of the Year, and Buford took home a second individual award with K.J. Bolden named the Defensive Back of the Year.
DULUTH, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Wrestling Recap: Buford wrestlers finish 5th in Kansas City

The Buford varsity wrestling team traveled to Missouri to compete in the Kansas City Stampede, a tournament featuring 70 teams from 12 states. Buford finished fifth overall in the two-day, 24-mat competition. The Wolves top finishers were Drew Gorman (third place), D.J. Clarke (fifth place), Ty Gentry (sixth place), Maddox...
BUFORD, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford City Schools’ Reader Spotlight: Daniel Jung

Daniel Jung is an avid reader. In fact, it’s his favorite hobby. “Reading is the most favorite thing to do because it’s not only fun but also leads me into my imagination,” says Daniel, a fifth grader at Buford Senior Academy. Daniel’s favorite author is Chris Grabenstein,...
BUFORD, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13

Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BUFORD, GA
Garden & Gun

The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation

Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools

The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023

The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
COBB COUNTY, GA

