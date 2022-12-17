Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real estate group setting up new office at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
northgwinnettvoice.com
Touchdown Club of Gwinnett recognizes local athletes
The Touchdown Club of Gwinnett announced its end-of-the-season awards and area athletes were honored for their accomplishments during the 2022 season. Buford High School’s Justice Haynes was named Running Back of the Year, and Buford took home a second individual award with K.J. Bolden named the Defensive Back of the Year.
Henry County high school basketball player inspires others
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One high school basketball player is making history this year. Christian Spencer, 17, told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen there’s a secret to his success. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “I just don’t give up. I can’t give up...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Wrestling Recap: Buford wrestlers finish 5th in Kansas City
The Buford varsity wrestling team traveled to Missouri to compete in the Kansas City Stampede, a tournament featuring 70 teams from 12 states. Buford finished fifth overall in the two-day, 24-mat competition. The Wolves top finishers were Drew Gorman (third place), D.J. Clarke (fifth place), Ty Gentry (sixth place), Maddox...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford City Schools’ Reader Spotlight: Daniel Jung
Daniel Jung is an avid reader. In fact, it’s his favorite hobby. “Reading is the most favorite thing to do because it’s not only fun but also leads me into my imagination,” says Daniel, a fifth grader at Buford Senior Academy. Daniel’s favorite author is Chris Grabenstein,...
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
dawgnation.com
Kirk Herbstreit identifies Kirby Smart’s winning edge as Georgia football coach
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has several strengths as a head coach, but Kirk Herbstreit hit on the key one during a Saturday telecast. Georgia players are bought in and want to play for him. “I think the guy right now that’s the best at figuring out how to work...
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, ...
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart’s behind the scenes message to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS — The 2022 Georgia team has the school’s first-ever 13-0 record, but Kirby Smart told his team last year’s group had something they didn’t. ESPN analyst Laura Rutledge was behind the scenes with Georgia earlier this month and took note of how Smart addressed his team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyshun White, 4-star safety, announces top 13
Class of 2024 four-star safety Tyshun White out of Buford (Buford, GA), released his top 13 schools this week. The list was largely composed of SEC schools with a complete lineup that included, Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Colorado, Texas, Auburn, North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee.
BREAKING: Former UGA DL Announces Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Defensive Lineman Bill Norton has Announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Arizona.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: The six names left in play for UGA heading into early signing day
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest names to know for the 2023 class heading into the first day of the early signing period this week. =========================================================. One day. four hours. That’s the latest update for...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Garden & Gun
The Unlikely Origins of Atlanta’s Gas-Station Burger Sensation
Billy Kramer is a successful fifty-year-old restaurateur, husband, and father of two. He founded the rabidly popular NFA Burger in a suburban Atlanta gas station in 2019 and has since slung some 200,000 perfectly seasoned patties to long lines of locals and travelers. But his path to a tiny counter inside a Dunwoody, Georgia, Chevron can be described as roundabout at best.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
Clarke Co BOE to consider name changes for elementary schools
The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.
accesswdun.com
Thompson named Mayor Pro Tem of Lawrenceville for 2023
The Lawrenceville City Council has named Austin Thompson as the city's Mayor Pro Tem for the upcoming calendar year. Thompson will be responsible for filling the role of mayor in cases where the current mayor, David Still, is absent. He would also become temporary mayor if the office becomes vacant until a special or general election is held.
Man gets life for killing ex-girlfriend at 4th of July barbecue in Henry County
A 22-year-old Georgia man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend during a 4th of July barbecue at her Locust Grove home will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Monday.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Atlanta Rooftop Bars | Drinks With A View In The ATL
If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the skyline and take in the amazing views of Atlanta, there are plenty of options available to you. But if you want to enjoy a nice drink or a delicious dish while you’re there, then you’ll need to head to one of Atlanta rooftop bars.
cobbcountycourier.com
Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”
The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY...
Comments / 1