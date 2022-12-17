The Clarke County School Board is looking to rename two elementary schools in Athens. Under a proposal from School Board president LaKeisha Gantt, Chase Street Elementary would become Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary, while Alps Road would be renamed in honor of Bettye Henderson. Gantt says they were the first two black teachers at those schools in the Clarke County School District. A Board vote on the new school names is expected in February.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO