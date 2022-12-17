BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim teams hit the pool one last time in 2022 on Tuesday morning to host the FAU Fun Invite. Though the meet was not officially scored, it was a competitive battle of the Owls on both sides. FAU's women team faced the Rice Owls women's team, while FAU's men raced amongst themselves.

