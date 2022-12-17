ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

Red-Hot Owls Look to Win 10th in a Row

BOCA RATON, Fla. – On Wednesday night, the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will welcome Northern Kentucky to town. FAU is riding a school record nine-game winning streak heading into the final non-conference game of the season. Florida Atlantic (10-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (7-5) Game Details. Boca Raton...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU Competes in ‘Fun Invite’

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim teams hit the pool one last time in 2022 on Tuesday morning to host the FAU Fun Invite. Though the meet was not officially scored, it was a competitive battle of the Owls on both sides. FAU's women team faced the Rice Owls women's team, while FAU's men raced amongst themselves.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls top Chicago State in seventh-straight win

CHICAGO – A dominant 18-8 second quarter sparked the Owls to a 73-56 win over Chicago State on Monday inside Jones Convocation Center. The win marked the Owls seventh-straight and the program's longest winning streak since the 2013-14 season. "I'm very proud of our team for grinding out a...
CHICAGO, IL
fausports.com

Owls Place in Fifth at Open Water National Championship

MIAMI – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim team competed in the 2022 CSCAA Open Water National Championship on Sunday morning, hosted by FIU. Competing in an intense 5K race. the men's side for the Owls ultimately tallied a fifth place finish out of 15 teams, while the women placed in 11th out of 21 teams.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls conclude non-conference play at Chicago State & Illinois

BOCA RATON, Fla. – After playing the last six contests on its home hardwood, the Florida Atlantic women's basketball team (7-1, 1-0 C-USA) will take a break from C-USA play this week as the Owls take a two-game road trip to Illinois to close our non-conference play. Florida Atlantic...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy