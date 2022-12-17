Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch
Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
New Bedford Smokestack Demolition and a Ward 3 Update [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The online newspaper New Bedford Light continues to break stories on an almost every day basis, and columnist Jack Spillane contributes to the parade of information with insightful and informative commentary. He offers his perspective on the news every few weeks on Townsquare Sunday, and joined us this week as...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Sixth RI dispensary gets greenlight to sell recreational marijuana
The dispensary will be the first to sell recreational cannabis in South County.
RIDOT shutters Newport’s ‘Road to Nowhere’
Newport's "Road to Nowhere" closed Sunday after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation opened a new connector road between JT Connell Highway and the new Route 138 extension.
nrinow.news
New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million
BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
Why New Bedford’s ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Hasn’t Yet Fallen
There's a certain mystique about why people like to see buildings come crashing down. New Bedford native Andrew Saunders, the President of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, is the point man for the redevelopment effort to the former Cannon Street Power Plant off Route 18, which will be important to the offshore wind industry.
fallriverreporter.com
Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation
A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
iheart.com
Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Two arrested following break-ins at Fall River daycare
FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Fall River police arrested two individuals following two break-ins and thefts from a local daycare. Police responded to the Pumpkin Patch Daycare, which is located on South Main Street, on both December 10th and 11th, for “reported breaks and larcenies” according to Fall River Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two suspects in two Fall River daycare break-ins, other related incidents
Two Fall River residents have been charged in two Fall River daycare break-ins and other incidents. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island looking for missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since early this month
Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since earlier this month. According to North Providence Police, Isabella Rivera is a 13-year-old female who walked away from St. Mary’s Group Home, North Providence RI, on December 8th.
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
Turnto10.com
Graduates of the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy become officers
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — There’s a new batch of police officers from more than two dozen Rhode Island cities and towns ready to report for duty. The graduation ceremonies were held at the Community College of Rhode Island's Flanagan Field House in Lincoln Friday. Fifty-eight candidates out of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper, K9, released from hospital, driver to face charges in crash on Route 495
The Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck yesterday on Route 495 in Hopkinton, and his K9 partner, were both released from their respective hospitals today after being held overnight for tests and observation. According to Massachusetts State Police, Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry,...
