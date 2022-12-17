ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Beaches Could Erode as Area on Coastal Flood Watch

Beaches across the SouthCoast and Rhode Island may see "significant erosion" as the region is put on a coastal flood watch ahead of a storm expected later this week. That's according to the National Weather Service, which named Westport in particular as an area at risk of beach erosion Thursday to Friday.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
nrinow.news

New York-based grocer acquires Pascoag market for $1.2 million

BURRILLVILLE – A Pascoag grocery store run by a northern Rhode Island family for more than four decades has been sold for $1.2 million to a man who owns several supermarkets in New York and Connecticut. Brigido’s IGA Marketplace at 54 Sayles Ave. has been sold to Pascoag Strong,...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
FUN 107

Why New Bedford’s ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Hasn’t Yet Fallen

There's a certain mystique about why people like to see buildings come crashing down. New Bedford native Andrew Saunders, the President of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal, is the point man for the redevelopment effort to the former Cannon Street Power Plant off Route 18, which will be important to the offshore wind industry.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation

A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
MEDWAY, MA
iheart.com

Railroad Refutes Residential Noise Complaints On 'Polar Express' In Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The seasonal "Polar Express" ride that runs through Bourne and Buzzards Bay is refuting complaints from local residents that the diesel-powered train is always and causing noise disturbances. Those who reportedly live near the train dock claim there's a constant humming that keeps them up at night.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations

NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

