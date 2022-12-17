Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO