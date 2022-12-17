Read full article on original website
Four McDevitt football players sign to Division I programs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four state champion Bishop McDevitt seniors signed to continue their football careers are Division I programs on Wednesday, December 21. Gabriel Arena will play for the Virginia Tech Hokies. The offensive lineman wants to start as soon as possible for the Hokies and has already begun his college training program. “We […]
phillygrub.blog
Shake Shack Opening in Springfield, PA
On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
camdencounty.com
In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
phillyvoice.com
For Jim Gardner's last newscast, fans plan to tailgate across street from 6ABC studio
Philadelphia's beloved anchor Jim Gardner is retiring, and fans are commemorating his final newscast in the most Philly way possible. After more than four decades with 6ABC, Gardner's last newscast for Action News will be on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. To celebrate the local icon, Wilmington resident Chris Miko is organizing a tailgate happening at 4 p.m. in the back corner of the parking lot of the Target store on City Avenue. That area of the Target parking lot runs up against Monument Road and is directly across the street from 6ABC's studio and offices.
phillyvoice.com
Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
sanatogapost.com
Learn How a Railroad Helped Schwenksville Grow
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A presentation on the history of the Perkiomen Railroad, and its role in the growth of Schwenksville, is scheduled for Jan. 28 (2023; Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Pennypacker Mills, the Montgomery County historical site at 5 Haldeman Rd. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but donations are welcomed.
Underboss of Philadelphia Mafia sentenced
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for conspiring to run an illegal gambling business, all while serving as the underboss of the Philadelphia mafia family. According to court documents, Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, was the underboss of the Philadelphia organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra (LCN), aka the “mafia,” and directed a vast network of criminal activity that spanned Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey. ...
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville’s Former Cousins Irish Pub/Murphy’s Tavern Now DSK Roofing & Solar
Westville’s former Cousin’s Bar/Murphy’s Tavern is now the home to a roofing and solar company. New signage was recently installed outside of the building with the DSK Roofing and Solar logo. DSK Roofing is a fully licensed and insured roofing company serving South Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey...
South Jersey family thankful of kindness, Christmas miracle on Ben Franklin Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia version of the Christmas Miracle, this one started on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. One South Jersey family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season, thanks to the kindness of one very special stranger.The family's last name is Stahl, but we're not related."We've literally done it hundreds of times in the last 35 years," Ed Stahl said.Ed and Shelly Stahl love walking across the Ben Franklin Bridge, but on Nov.13, Ed fell to the ground in full cardiac arrest."I remember at one point after we had passed the top of the bridge getting a little bit...
A Look At Jim Gardner’s Amazing 46-Year Career At Action News
Jim Gardner's storied Action News career ends this week when he anchors his final 6 pm newscast. Gardner anchored his last 11 pm broadcast in January. It is hard to overstate Jim's influence on how television news is reported in the Philadelphia area and the audience's fondness for him after all these years.
Couple Runs a Successful Farm—In An Upper Darby Cemetery
Upper Darby’s not the first place you’d think of for farming. Sean and Stacey McNicholl decided to give it a try, though, leasing a greenhouse at Arlington Cemetery to create their cemetery farm, writes Katie Park for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple saw an opportunity to create an...
Yeadon Industrial Center on Baltimore Ave. Sold for $41.75M
The Yeadon Industrial Center at 6250 Baltimore Ave. has been sold for $41.75 million to Velocity Venture Partners, writes Paul Schwedelson for Philadelphia Business Journal. The fast-growing Bala Cynwyd company plans to spend another $8 million on capital improvements, including a new roof, parking lot and exterior façade, painting, and upgraded building utilities.
Another pension grab for N.J.’s politically privileged | Editorial
Here comes another insidious public-pension-padding example involving a South Jersey elected official. This one almost flew under the radar. You may have read a celebratory news item or press release about Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash. In addition to his part-time elected post as a county commissioner (formerly freeholder), Nash was just named president of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors, which also comes with a CEO title.
Fighter jet escorts plane out of restricted airspace over Philadelphia area
It seems like most residents in the Philadelphia area heard a fighter jet fly over the city around 9:20 a.m. Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Charlie Gracie, Philadelphia's first rock and roll star, dies at 86
PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Gracie, 86, the South Philadelphia singer and guitarist whose 1950s hits made him an international star, has died. His music had a major impact on the Beatles and many other British acts of the 1960s. Gracie died Friday in Aldan, Delaware County, his son, Charlie Gracie...
