Plainsman
Area basketball 12-21-22
FAULKTON — The second ranked Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds put three players in double figures Tuesday night, as they doubled up on the Faulkton Area Trojans 64-32 in non-conference girls’ basketball. Leah Williams led the Lady ‘Birds with 23 points and eight rebounds in the game. Mallory Miller netted...
Plainsman
Middle school basketball 12-21-22
HURON – The Huron Tigers eighth-grade girls split two games against Aberdeen Monday at Huron Middle School. The A team came back in the fourth quarter to win 20-15. Jessalyn Noyes and Camdyn Fuchs each scored eight points. Isabelle Kremer and Abagail Harrington each added two points. The eighth-grade...
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts third in Yankton
YANKTON — The Huron gymnastics team finished third during a triangular meet held Monday. Yankton used a score of 126.450 to edge Madison, which had 126.200, for the top spot. The Tigers finished with a score of 119.150. “The girls showed improvement in beam, so that was a bright...
Plainsman
Gross wins title for Tigers in Madison
MADISON — Huron’s Moses Gross claimed MVP during the boys’ portion of the Madison Invitational on Saturday. Gross claimed an individual title for the Tigers at 145 pounds. After receiving a bye in the opening round, Gross went 3-0 in the event. He opened with a 12-2...
Plainsman
HYLC Christmas concert to showcase Trinity Hill
Mark your calendar for an evening of good music for a great cause — the annual HYLC (Huron Youth Leadership Council) Christmas concert featuring Trinity Hill beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Huron High School Auditorium. At 6:30 p.m. the HHS Chamber Orchestra will be performing pre-show music, followed...
mitchellnow.com
Trailer destroyed in Mitchell fire on Sunday
A trailer has been destroyed, displacing a family of eight, after a Sunday morning fire in Mitchell. No one was injured in the blaze which occurred in the 900 block of West 2nd Avenue at around 11 AM. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The Salvation Army put the family up in a hotel. Donations can be made at The Salvation Army or at Midtown Treasures on North Main Street.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Plainsman
City approves 2023 rates and fees
HURON — The Huron City Commission approved the rates and fees for city services in 2023 as part of Monday evening’s meeting at City Hall. Increases were noted in fees for animal violations, including the addition of a $60 “biter tag.” Water and sewer rates will go up in 2023 according to the previously approved increase schedule.
mitchellnow.com
City of Mitchell holiday garbage collection for Christmas
Due to the observance of the Christmas Eve & Christmas Day holiday on Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th, the garbage and recycling collection schedule will be changed. Friday’s garbage will be collected starting at 7 AM and be completed by noon. There will be no collection on Monday, December 26th. Garbage collection will be moved back one day and collected Tuesday, December 27th to Saturday, December 31st.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell City Council to consider grant for West End Bridge
The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. Tonight’s agenda includes action to approve a resolution for a South Dakota Bridge Improvement Grant application for improvements to the West End Bridge which spans over Firesteel Creek. Improvements include a two-coat polymer chip seal, rust remediation at weld locations on the bridge and sidewalk railings, and other improvements. Estimated costs for the design and construction are $317,000 with an additional $53,000 for construction engineering costs. The city’s commitment to the project would be around 20 percent or around $74,000.
Plainsman
Solid Waste Department announces Christmas, New Year holiday schedule
HURON — The City of Huron Solid Waste Department will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas as well as Monday, Jan. 2, in honor of New Year’s. Monday’s garbage and recycling routes will be picked up on the ensuing Wednesday,...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
mitchellnow.com
Body of missing Mitchell teen found on Tuesday
The body of a Mitchell teen who went missing was found yesterday. Mitchell police had put out a notice of a missing person, 15-year old Kiets Antelope, on Monday night. Antelope was last seen on Sunday night at around 10 PM in the 800 block of East 5th Avenue in Mitchell. Police say an investigation into Antelope’s death is ongoing.
amazingmadison.com
School Board accepts resignation of high school teacher; approves other personnel action
The Madison Central School Board accepted the resignation of a high school teacher during its meeting on Monday. The board approved the resignation of Amy Mottl as the high school Chemistry teacher, effective December 21st, after a more than hour-long executive session to discuss personnel. Part of the motion the board approved after the executive session included accepting Mottl’s resignation with contract breakage liquidated damages assessed and the return of her signing bonus per the certified negotiated agreement.
