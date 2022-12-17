A trailer has been destroyed, displacing a family of eight, after a Sunday morning fire in Mitchell. No one was injured in the blaze which occurred in the 900 block of West 2nd Avenue at around 11 AM. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The Salvation Army put the family up in a hotel. Donations can be made at The Salvation Army or at Midtown Treasures on North Main Street.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO