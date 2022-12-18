ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

WINTER ARRIVES: Alice Enevoldsen’s solstice sunset watch in West Seattle

(Photos by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen) This year, winter arrived in West Seattle amid truly wintry weather – and two hours after the 1:47 pm solstice moment, dozens of people commemorated the change of seasons with a tradition. Educator and skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen drew more than two dozen people to Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch. It’s a chance to learn what actually happens in the solar system at the solstice moment – or, in the spring and fall, the equinox moment.
westseattleblog.com

HOLIDAY HELPING: Baking cookies for The Christmas People? Date change

Every holiday season, The Christmas People prepare and serve meals to people in need. To make those meals just a bit sweeter and more festive, they send out a call for people to bake and donate homemade cookies. As mentioned here and in our Holiday Guide, the dropoff spot for your home-baked-cookie contributions this year is West Seattle Coworking‘s south location, 9030 35th SW. But Ross from WSC tells us there’s a change in the dropoff dates from what we were originally given, so we wanted to let you know: Now it’s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (December 22-24), 9 am-3 pm. Again, homemade cookies only, not store-bought. The Christmas People thank you! (Image from Pixabay)
MyNorthwest

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
westseattleblog.com

DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s second Aegis Living project set to go to Southwest Design Review Board

With far fewer major projects in the pipeline these days, the Southwest Design Review Board‘s meetings are few and far between – just three this year. The first meeting for next year has just been scheduled. The board will get an “early design guidance” look at what will be Aegis Living‘s second West Seattle senior-living complex on January 19th. We first told you in July about this new plan for the long-vacant, often-vandalized ex-strip-mall and ex-restaurant properties in the 5200 block of California SW, formerly proposed for townhouses. The project will go to the board with the address 5252 California SW. The project file includes this description given to people living near the site during a September-October outreach period:
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates

1:49 PM: The snow has stopped – or at least paused – but temperatures are dropping, so what we have is likely to linger. Here’s our previous coverage; now we’re launching an afternoon report for weather-related info/updates. General advice remains, if you have to go out, avoid hilly streets – that’s where most of the trouble has been reported.
MyNorthwest

Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
westseattleblog.com

WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Thursday morning

Continuing cold again today, with a high temperature in the 20s, and a Winter Storm Watch for later today into tomorrow, predicting snow again in the pm. -Compounding weather challenges, Metro is still down buses for repairs and is (updated) canceling many trips again today. Keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for cancellations and suspensions. Also, here’s the page with rerouting info.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifters on video

That video shows two shoplifters walking out the door at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on Saturday with jackets they didn’t pay for. They’re also suspected of vandalism nearby. From WSR co-proprietor Tim McConnell:. They came into the store and said they were just looking around. I assumed...
KIMA TV

More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday

SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
Bellevue, Washington

Prepare for snow, subfreezing temps

Residents would do well to prepare for dramatic winter weather this week, with 1 to 4 inches of snow in the forecast for Bellevue Monday night and temperatures set to drop into the 20s here Tuesday and Wednesday. See essential winter weather tips in: English, 繁體中文, español, 한국어, 日本語, Русский...
BELLEVUE, WA

