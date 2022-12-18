Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WINTER ARRIVES: Alice Enevoldsen’s solstice sunset watch in West Seattle
(Photos by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen) This year, winter arrived in West Seattle amid truly wintry weather – and two hours after the 1:47 pm solstice moment, dozens of people commemorated the change of seasons with a tradition. Educator and skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen drew more than two dozen people to Solstice Park for her quarterly sunset watch. It’s a chance to learn what actually happens in the solar system at the solstice moment – or, in the spring and fall, the equinox moment.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: First day with Santa and live music at West Seattle Thriftway
It’s a tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to feature Santa visits and live holiday music the week before Christmas. That all started today – Santa roamed the store 10 am to 1 pm, and Alex Baird is there playing holiday favorites until 3 pm.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELPING: Baking cookies for The Christmas People? Date change
Every holiday season, The Christmas People prepare and serve meals to people in need. To make those meals just a bit sweeter and more festive, they send out a call for people to bake and donate homemade cookies. As mentioned here and in our Holiday Guide, the dropoff spot for your home-baked-cookie contributions this year is West Seattle Coworking‘s south location, 9030 35th SW. But Ross from WSC tells us there’s a change in the dropoff dates from what we were originally given, so we wanted to let you know: Now it’s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (December 22-24), 9 am-3 pm. Again, homemade cookies only, not store-bought. The Christmas People thank you! (Image from Pixabay)
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s second Aegis Living project set to go to Southwest Design Review Board
With far fewer major projects in the pipeline these days, the Southwest Design Review Board‘s meetings are few and far between – just three this year. The first meeting for next year has just been scheduled. The board will get an “early design guidance” look at what will be Aegis Living‘s second West Seattle senior-living complex on January 19th. We first told you in July about this new plan for the long-vacant, often-vandalized ex-strip-mall and ex-restaurant properties in the 5200 block of California SW, formerly proposed for townhouses. The project will go to the board with the address 5252 California SW. The project file includes this description given to people living near the site during a September-October outreach period:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Midday road note, and an alert (upgraded!) for tonight/tomorrow
Jeepney December 19, 2022 (2:15 pm) SDOT’s approach to handling snow & ice on the roads has dramatically improved over the past 10 years. If I can get to an arterial, I can usually get to where I need to go. Wasn’t always that way. bolo December 19,...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Tuesday afternoon updates
1:49 PM: The snow has stopped – or at least paused – but temperatures are dropping, so what we have is likely to linger. Here’s our previous coverage; now we’re launching an afternoon report for weather-related info/updates. General advice remains, if you have to go out, avoid hilly streets – that’s where most of the trouble has been reported.
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather
With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
Freezing rain is different from rain and snow. Here’s what it is and how it happens
SEATTLE — The next winter storm to hit western Washington is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which will cause travel disruptions and potentially lead to at least isolated power outages. But what exactly is freezing rain? How does it happen? And why can it be so...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Icy Thursday morning
Continuing cold again today, with a high temperature in the 20s, and a Winter Storm Watch for later today into tomorrow, predicting snow again in the pm. -Compounding weather challenges, Metro is still down buses for repairs and is (updated) canceling many trips again today. Keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for cancellations and suspensions. Also, here’s the page with rerouting info.
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT UPDATES: Snow arrives mid-morning, after not-so-snowy start to the day
(We’re updating this story through the noon hour and will switch over to afternoon coverage after that – scroll down for updates) 9:44 AM: Thanks to Debra Salazar Herbst for the tip and photo from Alki – it’s snowing in north West Seattle. Here’s the “live”...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifters on video
That video shows two shoplifters walking out the door at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on Saturday with jackets they didn’t pay for. They’re also suspected of vandalism nearby. From WSR co-proprietor Tim McConnell:. They came into the store and said they were just looking around. I assumed...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
westseattleblog.com
RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early
The new city budget raises the fee for Restricted Parking Zone permits by almost 50 percent. SDOT notes that one RPZ neighborhood in West Seattle might want to renew a bit early to save money:. Readers who live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood [should] know about an opportunity to save money...
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
Bellevue, Washington
Prepare for snow, subfreezing temps
Residents would do well to prepare for dramatic winter weather this week, with 1 to 4 inches of snow in the forecast for Bellevue Monday night and temperatures set to drop into the 20s here Tuesday and Wednesday. See essential winter weather tips in: English, 繁體中文, español, 한국어, 日本語, Русский...
