Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
theadvocate.com
Places to eat Christmas dinner, a culinary camp for kids and places to eat out on New Year's Eve
Christmas Day is only a few days away. Some people will spend the morning opening gifts, while others will attend church before going to their family gatherings. So, who has time to cook, right? Well, if you don't want to spend the day in the kitchen, we have a few Christmas dinner suggestions for you.
Watch Santa And Mrs. Claus Two-Stepping At Gas Station In Broussard, Louisiana [VIDEO]
'Tis the season is what they say but in Louisiana, we especially do it our own special way. Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to Louisiana a few days ago and went straight into an impromptu jitterbug and two-step to a famous Louisiana Christmas song. According to the Golf...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Christmas in Moncus Park
Holiday sing-alongs and an interactive illuminated walkway are just a few of the activities enjoyed during Christmas in the Park on Friday, December 17, 2022, at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The Holiday celebration features food trucks, live performances, photos with Santa, and more.
ktalnews.com
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
theadvocate.com
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
theadvocate.com
Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest
The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
LOVESAC, Furniture Company Known for Reconfigurable Couches, Opening Lafayette Store in 2023
LOVESAC, a modern furniture store known for its reconfigurable "sactionals" along with the foam-filled "Lovesac", is set to open a Lafayette location in 2023.
theadvocate.com
A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
theadvocate.com
1 shot dead at Baton Rouge food mart days before Christmas; 'That's just foolishness'
A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge...
Comments / 0