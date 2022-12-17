ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: Christmas in Moncus Park

Holiday sing-alongs and an interactive illuminated walkway are just a few of the activities enjoyed during Christmas in the Park on Friday, December 17, 2022, at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The Holiday celebration features food trucks, live performances, photos with Santa, and more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
ktalnews.com

Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of W. Pinhook Road. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the hotel for a welfare check on a 4-year-old girl who was wandering the halls.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup

Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Elementary wins the Pack the Pantry contest

The winner of the 2022 Zachary Community Schools Food Drive Contest for Pack the Pantry is Zachary Elementary. Students collected 2,315 pounds of food items for the Zachary Food Pantry. Each school in the district collected food to help the community, donating 9,970 pounds.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week

The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.

