South Africa’s rand jumped on Monday on news that president Cyril Ramaphosa had been re-elected as the leader of the ruling ANC party. He beat former health minister Zweli Mkhize to secure a second five-year term and pave the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections. His victory comes despite a campaign dogged by what was dubbed the farmgate scandal. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Cape Town Nadine Theron tells us more and asks Piet Croucamp, a political analyst.

2 DAYS AGO