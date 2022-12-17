ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
