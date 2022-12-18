TV tonight: Our highlights for Sunday, December 18

On TV tonight, His Dark Materials returns for its final season, there's more from Strike , Britain's Got Talent searches for the ultimate magician, and Snow Dogs follows a team of seven huskies in Canada. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

His Dark Materials , 7pm, BBC One

This sensational adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy has always managed to blend stunning fantasy with high emotion, but the bar has been raised even higher in the final run, which begins with gung-ho Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) planning to wage war against the menacing Authority.

Fearless teenager Will (Amir Wilson) is due to join the battle, but first he wants to locate pal Lyra (Dafne Keen), whose wily mum Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) has kidnapped her... With heartfelt performances from the two young leads once more, some jaw-dropping new worlds to explore and danger looming, it looks set to be a breathtaking swansong.

★★★★ CC

Strike , 9pm, BBC One

(Image credit: BBC)

With numerous tantalising leads to follow, Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) are still struggling to get to the truth about GP Margot Bamborough’s disappearance, They’re also keen to learn exactly how much convicted serial killer Dennis Creed (Kenneth Cranham) knows about her and another missing girl, but first they need to get access to him in Broadmoor. Meanwhile, the sleuths are also distracted by their own heartache, as Strike’s Aunt Joan (Linda Bassett) is fading fast, while a call from his estranged dad upsets him further and poor Robin is frustrated both by her divorce and Strike’s bad behaviour at a dinner party… Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★ CC

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician , 8 pm, ITV1

(Image credit: ITV)

Magic man and all-round ITV fave Stephen Mulhern hosts this special edition of Britain’s Got Talent devoted to the finest magicians, mind-readers and illusionists ever to grace the Got Talent stage. Waiting to see what tricks they have up their sleeves are resident judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, with Penn Jillette – better known as one half of world-renowned Las Vegas magic duo Penn & Teller – sitting in for Simon Cowell.

Acts including BGT 2016 winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones and America’s Got Talent 2016 runners-up The Clairvoyants battle it out for the title and a £50,000 cash prize. Expect the unexpected…

★★★★★ VW

Snow Dogs , 9 pm, BBC Two

(Image credit: BBC)

Snowy landscapes, Alaskan huskies and a treacherous week-long camp out in the frozen wilderness of Canada’s Yukon make for a dramatic but heart-warming Christmas tale. Wildlife film-maker Gordon Buchanan takes on his greatest challenge yet when he attempts to master a team of seven huskies and lead them for eight days across Canada’s unforgiving north. The art of ‘mushing’ is harder than it looks, especially when he has to negotiate sled crashes, blizzards and even losing two of the huskies miles from civilisation. But the bond he develops with the dogs is truly touching… ★★★★ HD

Best box set on TV tonight

The Flatshare , Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Tiffany and Leon are flatmates, but there's nothing conventional about their living arrangements. Despite sharing the same place, they've never actually met with Tiffany having the flat from 8 pm - 8 am, and Leon having it from 8 am - 8 pm. Over time the pair learn more about each other through post-it notes and start to develop an attraction to one another, even though they've never had an in-person conversation.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh are excellent in the leading roles and with all six episodes now available on Paramount Plus, it's the perfect show for binge-watching. But will Tiffany and Leon actually become an item? You'll have to watch and find out!

★★★★ LB

Best film on TV tonight

Saving Mr Banks , 4:10 pm, BBC Two

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Walt Disney becomes determined to adapt Mary Poppins into a film, but faces an obstacle in the shape of author PL Travers, who resists the idea of a sentimental Hollywood version of her book. As the movie mogul's charm offensive comes unstuck, he begins to realise why the story is so important to its creator. Fact-based drama, with Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks, Paul Giamatti and Colin Farrell.

★★★★ LB

Live Sport

FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina v France, 2 pm (k-o 3 pm), BBC One, ITV1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss the new season of His Dark Materials on TV tonight.

