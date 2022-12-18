ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

TV tonight: Our highlights for Sunday, December 18

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ON1qV_0jmSytiL00

On TV tonight, His Dark Materials returns for its final season, there's more from Strike , Britain's Got Talent searches for the ultimate magician, and Snow Dogs follows a team of seven huskies in Canada. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV Tonight.

  • Our hand-selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

His Dark Materials , 7pm, BBC One

This sensational adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy has always managed to blend stunning fantasy with high emotion, but the bar has been raised even higher in the final run, which begins with gung-ho Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) planning to wage war against the menacing Authority.

Fearless teenager Will (Amir Wilson) is due to join the battle, but first he wants to locate pal Lyra (Dafne Keen), whose wily mum Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) has kidnapped her... With heartfelt performances from the two young leads once more, some jaw-dropping new worlds to explore and danger looming, it looks set to be a breathtaking swansong.

★★★★ CC

Strike , 9pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrvAe_0jmSytiL00

(Image credit: BBC)

With numerous tantalising leads to follow, Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) are still struggling to get to the truth about GP Margot Bamborough’s disappearance, They’re also keen to learn exactly how much convicted serial killer Dennis Creed (Kenneth Cranham) knows about her and another missing girl, but first they need to get access to him in Broadmoor. Meanwhile, the sleuths are also distracted by their own heartache, as Strike’s Aunt Joan (Linda Bassett) is fading fast, while a call from his estranged dad upsets him further and poor Robin is frustrated both by her divorce and Strike’s bad behaviour at a dinner party… Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★ CC

Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician , 8 pm, ITV1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2HnJ_0jmSytiL00

(Image credit: ITV)

Magic man and all-round ITV fave Stephen Mulhern hosts this special edition of Britain’s Got Talent devoted to the finest magicians, mind-readers and illusionists ever to grace the Got Talent stage. Waiting to see what tricks they have up their sleeves are resident judges David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, with Penn Jillette – better known as one half of world-renowned Las Vegas magic duo Penn & Teller – sitting in for Simon Cowell.

Acts including BGT 2016 winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones and America’s Got Talent 2016 runners-up The Clairvoyants battle it out for the title and a £50,000 cash prize. Expect the unexpected…

★★★★★ VW

Snow Dogs , 9 pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYOHp_0jmSytiL00

(Image credit: BBC)

Snowy landscapes, Alaskan huskies and a treacherous week-long camp out in the frozen wilderness of Canada’s Yukon make for a dramatic but heart-warming Christmas tale. Wildlife film-maker Gordon Buchanan takes on his greatest challenge yet when he attempts to master a team of seven huskies and lead them for eight days across Canada’s unforgiving north. The art of ‘mushing’ is harder than it looks, especially when he has to negotiate sled crashes, blizzards and even losing two of the huskies miles from civilisation. But the bond he develops with the dogs is truly touching… ★★★★ HD

Best box set on TV tonight

The Flatshare , Paramount Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5W3c_0jmSytiL00

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Tiffany and Leon are flatmates, but there's nothing conventional about their living arrangements. Despite sharing the same place, they've never actually met with Tiffany having the flat from 8 pm - 8 am, and Leon having it from 8 am - 8 pm. Over time the pair learn more about each other through post-it notes and start to develop an attraction to one another, even though they've never had an in-person conversation.

Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh are excellent in the leading roles and with all six episodes now available on Paramount Plus, it's the perfect show for binge-watching. But will Tiffany and Leon actually become an item? You'll have to watch and find out!

★★★★ LB

Best film on TV tonight

Saving Mr Banks , 4:10 pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3shK_0jmSytiL00

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Walt Disney becomes determined to adapt Mary Poppins into a film, but faces an obstacle in the shape of author PL Travers, who resists the idea of a sentimental Hollywood version of her book. As the movie mogul's charm offensive comes unstuck, he begins to realise why the story is so important to its creator. Fact-based drama, with Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks, Paul Giamatti and Colin Farrell.

★★★★ LB

Live Sport

  • FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina v France, 2 pm (k-o 3 pm), BBC One, ITV1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss the new season of His Dark Materials on TV tonight.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
People

King Charles May Give Princess Charlotte Queen Elizabeth's Little-Known Former Title: Report

The speculated shift aligns with King Charles' rumored vision for a slimmer monarchy Is King Charles III saving something special for Princess Charlotte? Over the weekend, The Mail on Sunday reported that the King, 73, may not bestow the Duke of Edinburgh title on his brother Prince Edward as previously speculated. Instead, he may name his 7-year-old granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh one day. Queen Elizabeth II was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh before she became monarch, and the decision to pass the position to Charlotte would align with Charles'...
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
The List

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Tyla

Netflix viewers are calling new psychological thriller 'the best movie of the year'

Netflix viewers reckon the best movie of 2022 is right there on the streaming service and it's got Florence Pugh in the lead role as an added bonus. This movie is psychological thriller The Wonder, a period drama which only got a limited release in cinemas but is widely available to watch as long as you've got a Netflix subscription.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy