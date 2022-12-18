Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Tribute To The Troops 2022 Pulls In Around 612,000 Viewers
The 20th annual Tribute to The Troops television special aired from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December, 17th. It featured several memorable matches for the fans in attendance. According to Wrestlenomics on their Patreon, this year’s Tribute To The Troops aired on Saturday afternoon on Fox with a...
Popculture
WWE Legend Holds Home Intruder at Gunpoint
A WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a scary situation at his home. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. about how he stopped a home invasion Thursday, Dec. 8. He claimed he took the man down by himself before grabbing the gun and holding the intruder at gunpoint. Duggan is 68 years old, and the intruder was in his mid-20s.
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
bodyslam.net
AEW’s Nick Comoroto Responds To Lacey Evans ADD Post
Nick Comoroto has responded. Lacey Evans made a moronic post to Instagram earlier today that is now deleted, speaking on ADD negatively. Now, Nick Comoroto of AEW has responded on twitter by revealing that he was diagnosed with ADHD at six years old, saying that you don’t just out grow it and it never stopped him from chasing his dreams, even if people called him weird.
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Called Out For ‘Cheating’ By Adult Film Star Companion
Matt Riddle was ruthlessly attacked by Solo Sikoa in the aftermath of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos on the December 5, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW. In reality, The Original Bro was suspended after failing to pass a second drug test. It appears that Riddle’s love life isn’t running smooth as well.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
bodyslam.net
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
bodyslam.net
Michael Mansury Reveals Why He Left WWE
Michael Mansury joined the WWE in 2009 and served in the company as the Vice President of Global Television Production. He proved to be an asset to the executive team, however, he decided to leave the company in March 2020, right before the onset of the Covid pandemic that shut down things.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
bodyslam.net
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Releases Statement After Home Invasion
As previously reported, Duggan’s his home was broken into by an intruder back on Thursday, December 8th around 6:45 p.m. A man in his mid-20s, entered the front door of Jim’s South Carolina home and he took the man down by grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint.
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Lay Out NXT Star In Backstage Attack
A current WWE NXT star made a cameo appearance on tonight’s (December 19) WWE Raw show. In recent months, WWE has been bringing NXT talents to Raw tapings for matches on Main Event prior to the show. This week, the two NXT stars in question were Axiom and Andre...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
bodyslam.net
Eric Young Reportedly Expected Back In WWE In The New Year
Eric Young made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling, where he eventually became the Impact World Champion, among other things. Young then debuted in WWE back in 2016 and had a solid run in NXT, but the same can’t be said about his main roster run. According to...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/23/22
AEW Rampage is being taped in San Antonio, Texas following AEW Dynamite. The show will feature a $300,000 Casino Trios Battle Royal which kicks off the show, A Tag Team Title Match and much more. If you do not want to read spoilers, stop now. Results are below. AEW Rampage...
bodyslam.net
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Keep His Mother In Their Prayers
The Natural is 53 years old and is on the last run of his pro wrestling career, as Rhodes made the announcement that 2023 would be his final year as an active in-ring competitor, However, that does not seem as important to him right now for a good reason. The...
bodyslam.net
Molly Holly Open To 2023 Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Hall of Famer competed during this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Molly Holly also competed in the first-ever Women’s Rumble match back in 2018 and then in 2020. While speaking during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Molly Holly talked about possibly competing at...
bodyslam.net
Evil Uno Gives An Update On AEW Fight Forever
Fight Forever is on the way. AEW Fight Forever video game has been hyped up for months. We’ve seen gameplay, we’ve seen a trailer and even a cover. But, fans are always looking for more information. Now, in a new interview with Fightful, Evil Uno spoke about the game and promoted some of the features that AEW Fight Forever is set to have.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
