Roblox Survive the Slasher is an experience developed by @Destact for the platform. In this game, you will either be a survivor looking to hide and not let the killer find you. If you can make it through the night, you will win the game. Otherwise, you could be the killer who needs to eliminate any players who are alive. If you can find the players and dispatch them, you will earn yourself a victory. See if you can fight for survival or exterminate life in this horror game!

2 DAYS AGO