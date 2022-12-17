Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) Christmas 2022 Update log and patch notes
Roblox Tower Defense Simulator XMAS Update has been released on December 21st, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Evil West releases 1.0.5 Update and Patch Notes for December 21st
Evil West has just released the new 1.0.5 update, including full patch notes for all of the fixes and additions fans can expect. The patch is available now on all platforms, adding a new “Invincible Set” that restores HP. There are also plenty of improvements for quality of life, straightening out some of the larger bugs that players have been experiencing.
tryhardguides.com
Super People 2 December 21 Patch Notes
Super People 2’s December 21 update brings excitement to the players as new events and features arrive. This update also includes game balance adjustments and bug fixes. To prepare for this update, Super People 2 will have maintenance scheduled on December 20, 2022, from 21:00 to 23:00 (UTC-8) or December 21, 2022, from 14:00 to 16:00 (KST).
tryhardguides.com
Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update has been released on December 19th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Tormentor is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2024
Tormentor is an action, adventure, and horror simulation video game developed by and published by Madmind Studio. As players take on the role of a merciless torturer in Tormentor, they must earn money via video transmissions of their crimes before purchasing new victims and torture instruments to build their prison.
tryhardguides.com
5 Letter Words with RIH in Them – Wordle Clue
We have a complete list of 5-letter words with RIH in them to help you get to the finish line and solve that puzzle before it’s too late! Whether you’re working on today’s Wordle, a crossword, or another word game, we always recommend going over any other parts of the puzzle you have figured out to help eliminate possibilities. Let’s get into it!
tryhardguides.com
How to get Hell Thundaga Materia in Crisis Core Reunion FFVII
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is an action, roleplaying game, which was recently remastered in its Reunion edition, launched late in 2022. (The storyline will be recreated in the mobile game Ever Crisis.) One of the major components of Crisis Core gameplay is using Materia and the Materia Fusion system. If you need to know how to get Hell Thundaga Materia in Crisis Core, we have a detailed guide!
tryhardguides.com
Dimensional Fighters Codes – Atom Update (December 2022)
Roblox Dimensional Fighters is an experience developed by @BaofuBaoshou2 for the platform. In this game, you will be picking from a variety of different heroes and fighting it out against other players! Pick from a large foster of fighters that feature a bunch of different moves and combos that will devastate your opponent. See if you can become the best player in the world and defeat all that stand before you!
tryhardguides.com
Omega Strikers delays full release to April and announces upcoming major updates
Omega Strikers just announced that its full release for PC, iOS, Android, and consoles will be delayed due to a change in its roadmap. Omega Strikers PC Open Beta has been available for months, and now it has been revealed that it will end on January 1st, 2023 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. The full release of Omega Strikers for PC, iOS, Android, and consoles is currently targeted for April 2023. With the game’s full release comes a new ranked season, a battle pass, and significant content additions.
tryhardguides.com
Make Roblox Games To Become Rich and Famous Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Make Roblox Games To Become Rich and Famous is an experience developed by Over Night Games for the platform. In this game, you will be attempting to build Roblox games within the game to impress your family! If you can make some great games, you will earn cash and become famous. See if you can become the ultimate developer and prove everyone wrong.
tryhardguides.com
All 4 Games in Nintendo’s House of Indies Holiday Event: Day 3
Nintendo has featured four brand-new indies for their ongoing Holiday Event this week, including announcements and updates for Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, Sonority, Tin Hearts and Sail Forth. Nintendo’s YouTube channel will host more indie showcases every day through this Friday, at 9 AM pacific time. Potion Craft: Alchemist...
tryhardguides.com
Divine Knockout reveals detailed roadmap overview for 2023
Developer Red Beard Games has released a brand-new roadmap for Divine Knockout today in a brief overview video, including their plans for four different release updates. This includes the release of new maps, Zeus and two more unannounced Gods, balancing patches and more. Although these updates were expected sooner, they...
tryhardguides.com
7 Little Words December 22 2022 Answers (12/22/22)
7 Little Words is a take on crosswords by providing clues, but instead of having to think of the answer totally on your own, it utilizes groups of letters that have to be combined to create the solutions. You can only use each block of letters once per puzzle. Each day, 7 Little Words releases a daily puzzle along with four bonus puzzles (in-app only). This post includes the seven answers for the December 22 2022 puzzle and four bonus puzzles.
tryhardguides.com
Riot Games to bring additional updates to VALORANT Smurf Detection system soon
Riot Games has introduced their latest work in combating smurfs in VALORANT. The free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter game, VALORANT, has gained a huge player base over the years since its release. However, not all of these VALORANT accounts belong to individual players as some of them could be smurf accounts.
tryhardguides.com
Control Army Codes – Update 1 (December 2022)
Roblox Control Army is an experience developed by @ShkatulkaGames for the platform. In this game, you will be leading an army to gather materials that will help you build up your base and increase the size of your squad. As you progress, you will be able to explore new areas and earn a bunch of upgrades. See if you can bring together the best army in the world!
tryhardguides.com
Bubble Gum Simulator X Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator X is an experience developed by PlayCrate! for the platform. In this game, you will be blowing bubbles, collecting pets, and exploring a variety of islands that inhabit the sky. As you grow your bubble capabilities, you will be able to explore further and unlock better pets. See if you can reach the top of the leaderboards and become the best bubble blower in the world.
tryhardguides.com
Toplitz Productions announces Pirate’s Dynasty for 2023
Pirate’s Dynasty, an upcoming adventure RPG from burgeoning developer Golden Hind Games, has just been announced with a very brief teaser. It is expected to launch on Steam sometime in Q3 of 2023, with no word on other platforms. Here’s the announcement from publisher Toplitz Productions:. The first...
tryhardguides.com
Sifu announces Xbox and Steam release, new Arenas mode
Sifu, the martial arts indie hit from developer and publisher Sloclap, has just released a new trailer revealing that it will launch on Xbox and Steam sometime in March 2023. This will coincide with a free update on all platforms, featuring the brand-new Arenas mode, which includes more modifiers, cheats and outfits. Here’s the full trailer on YouTube:
tryhardguides.com
Abracaprese alla Kazam recipe location guide Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest action role-playing game and a spin-off in the Dragon Quest series from Square Enix. In this game, players will explore the realm of Draconia as the younger versions of Erik and Mia, the characters from Dragon Quest XI. Players will come across creatures in Draconia that might get in their way and that they will have to fight if they want to continue their treasure hunt.
tryhardguides.com
Project Ghoul Codes – Christmas Update (December 2022)
Roblox Project Ghoul is a game inspired by the famous series, Tokyo Ghoul. You will either choose your path as a Ghoul, who is a humanoid species that can only on the flesh of humans or other Ghouls. You can also play as the CCG, which is a federal agency that investigates into cases connected to the Ghouls! Look to either rank up as a Ghoul by collecting Blood, or increase your rank as an investigator on your way to having maximum respect.
Comments / 0