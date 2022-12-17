PICKAWAY – Ohio State highway patrol along with help with Pickaway county sheriff’s office have two people detained for a possible drug drop. Around 6:15 pm a guard at the prison monitored two men who approached the fence of the prison to possibly attempt a drug drop at the prison. Authorities were called and the two suspects took off. A drone was called into the location, but Law enforcement did find two people and took them into custody. Now law enforcement is checking to find a possible package that was dropped inside.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO