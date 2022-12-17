Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Choctawhatchee HS student arrested after bringing knife to school
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a teacher, an...
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted in shooting where victim was left alongside a street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury has indicted Dialan Beard in the shooting of a man whose body was discovered along a Dothan roadway. Beard, 18, is one of four who police charged in the July death of Garbriel Johnson, an Ashford resident. Also charged with Capital...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 19, 2022
Shane Diehl, 34, Kinard, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tierra Brown, 30, Marianna, Florida: Dealing in stolen property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, Panama City, Florida: Felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license: Florida Highway Patrol.
Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer
NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
Man having heart attack at Dollar General arrested and put in county jail later died, says lawsuit
Jeremy Lee Thompson, 34, sat in his Honda Accord outside a Dollar General in south Alabama on a Sunday evening last May, clutching his chest and mouthing that he needed help. When police arrived, Thompson told them he was having a stroke, according to a federal lawsuit filed last month.
WHAS 11
Woman found dead in Kentucky, identified as missing mother from Ohio 34 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jane Doe found dead in Kentucky finally has her name 34 years later. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say the unidentified woman is Linda Bennett - a mother, grandmother, sister and daughter from Columbus, Ohio. The WHAS11 UNSOLVED team first covered her case four years ago...
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
washingtoncounty.news
FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County
Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement Situation at Pickaway Prisons
PICKAWAY – Ohio State highway patrol along with help with Pickaway county sheriff’s office have two people detained for a possible drug drop. Around 6:15 pm a guard at the prison monitored two men who approached the fence of the prison to possibly attempt a drug drop at the prison. Authorities were called and the two suspects took off. A drone was called into the location, but Law enforcement did find two people and took them into custody. Now law enforcement is checking to find a possible package that was dropped inside.
Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator While Washing Hands In Pond
Authorities say the man was able to free himself from the gator and call 911.
WEAR
Officials investigate after RV crashes into Destin home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Minor injuries have been reported by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a RV crashed into a home Sunday. Deputies say the crash happened at a residence located at 704 Sixth Street in Destin. The sheriff's office says deputies, EMS and the fire department are all...
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
wtvy.com
Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022
Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
Contractors testify about debris pits, Finch health in Lynn Haven corruption case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — During last week’s hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case, the defense called on several contractors to testify about the investigation and, at times, on behalf of one of the suspects. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused by federal […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
Comments / 5