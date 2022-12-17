ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 19, 2022

Shane Diehl, 34, Kinard, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tierra Brown, 30, Marianna, Florida: Dealing in stolen property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denis Diaz Gonzalez, 25, Panama City, Florida: Felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license: Florida Highway Patrol.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama couple arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer

NEWTON, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy couple is in the Dale County Jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer. A Newton police officer received a complaint about a drunk driver and stopped a car that matched the description and was owned by Danny Chestnut. According to police, Chestnut was questioned by the officer, and then […]
TROY, AL
WMBB

LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man

“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

FHP investigating crash with injuries in Washington County

Two drivers were transported to area hospitals with injuries sustained in a crash involving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a pickup truck Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, FHP is investigating a traffic crash that occurred about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Law Enforcement Situation at Pickaway Prisons

PICKAWAY – Ohio State highway patrol along with help with Pickaway county sheriff’s office have two people detained for a possible drug drop. Around 6:15 pm a guard at the prison monitored two men who approached the fence of the prison to possibly attempt a drug drop at the prison. Authorities were called and the two suspects took off. A drone was called into the location, but Law enforcement did find two people and took them into custody. Now law enforcement is checking to find a possible package that was dropped inside.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WEAR

Officials investigate after RV crashes into Destin home

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Minor injuries have been reported by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office after a RV crashed into a home Sunday. Deputies say the crash happened at a residence located at 704 Sixth Street in Destin. The sheriff's office says deputies, EMS and the fire department are all...
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian killed in Level Plains crash

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) - A Level Plains man struck as he crossed a busy highway in his hometown Sunday night died from his injuries. Jose Coc, 60, was walking across U.S. 84 when he was struck by on oncoming vehicle, according to Dale County Coroner John Cawley. There is...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for December 19, 2022

Dylan Jackson: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $400 cash bond. Pierre Hayden: Felony battery by strangulation, false imprisonment: $2,500 bond. Tracey Ramsey: Public assistance fraud- $10,000 bond. Christopher Curran: Driving under the influence and property damage- $2,500 bond, refusal to submit to driving under the influence test after...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

