740thefan.com
Mauch Named FCS ADA’s Top Offensive Lineman
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – North Dakota State left tackle Cody Mauch was selected to the FCS Athletic Directors Association All-America Team announced Monday, Dec. 19. The 10th annual team recognizes the top student-athletes in the Football Championship Subdivision at 11 different positions. Mauch, a senior from Hankinson, N.D., is...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU Football Adds 20 High School Standouts on Early Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 20 high school student-athletes to the Bison program Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football. The signing class includes three players from North...
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef & Owner Ryan Nitschke
Meet the Executive Chef & owner of Luna Fargo, Sol Ave. Kitchen, Nova Eateries + More. The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
kfgo.com
Driver injured in rollover on icy I-29 in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO) – One person was injured in a crash in Richland County Tuesday night. It happened at MM 1 on I-29 around 8 p.m. The State Patrol says the driver of a pickup was headed north, lost control on the icy road and slid into the east ditch, rolled, and landed on its roof.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
North Dakota Shopping Center Getting Self-Pour Beer & Wine Business
We are North Dakotans; we love wine and beer, so this news shouldn't be too surprising. According to Inforum, Fargo's West Acres Shopping Center is getting something unique. There will be a self-pour beer and wine wall in the food court. The sources explained that liquor licenses are still being...
fargomonthly.com
Brewhalla Opening in Early 2023
From the minds and labors of Drekker Brewing Company, the long-awaited Brewhalla concept will open its doors in early 2023. This newly built space, whose concept has been an ongoing project for almost six years, will bring food, shopping, events, lodging and, of course, more Drekker brew to the FM area. We were able to visit the Drekker-adjacent building that we’ve watched develop over the last year and get a peek behind Brewhalla’s doors.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
kfgo.com
Home near Oxbow damaged by fire, no one hurt
OXBOW, N.D. (KFGO) – A home south of Fargo has been damaged by fire. The Horace and Kindred Fire Departments responded to 5331 County Road 81, south of Oxbow, shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. Most of the smoke and fire damage appeared to be contained to the garage. No...
kfgo.com
South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
valleynewslive.com
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
