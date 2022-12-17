ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

RIDOT Engineer for 32-Years Paul J. DelCioppio Dies at 67

Paul J. DelCioppio, 67, died peacefully at home Sunday, December 18, 2022. He is survived by Melinda, his beloved wife of 43 years, and his sons Joseph Charles and Christopher Paul. Paul was a resident of Rhode Island for nearly his entire life; exceptions were Bates College in Lewiston, Maine...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Robert A. Walsh of Cumberland Dies at 85

Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down

It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
GoLocalProv

Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Jared Grasso — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso coached the team to its first NCAA appearance in 2022. But that success has been overshadowed by a number of incidents. Both last season and this season, Grasso’s teams have been among the most controversial in college sports. It is turning into a viral video production company.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds

The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy