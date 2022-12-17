Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Related
GoLocalProv
Lauren Lee Malloy — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lauren Lee Malloy is on a mission — to get answers into her mother’s death nearly 30 years ago. Despite the original medical examiner’s report ruling the death as "natural," Malloy — armed with another forensic pathologist’s opinion that the case should be reexamined — pursued reopening the case.
GoLocalProv
RIDOT Engineer for 32-Years Paul J. DelCioppio Dies at 67
Paul J. DelCioppio, 67, died peacefully at home Sunday, December 18, 2022. He is survived by Melinda, his beloved wife of 43 years, and his sons Joseph Charles and Christopher Paul. Paul was a resident of Rhode Island for nearly his entire life; exceptions were Bates College in Lewiston, Maine...
GoLocalProv
Robert A. Walsh of Cumberland Dies at 85
Robert A. Walsh, 85, of Cumberland, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (McDermott) Walsh. They had been married for 60 wonderful years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (McGuinness) Walsh.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: End of an Era - A Long-Standing RI Restaurant is Torn Down
It is officially the end of an era. Pal’s Restaurant, which had stood at 43 Division Street in East Greenwich for decades, has been torn down this week. Known for its veal, chicken, and pasta dishes, Pal’s boasted just over a four-star rating on Facebook from fans of the classic Italian-American cuisine.
GoLocalProv
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Reversal of fortune and reversed again. In the course of two months, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was Mayor of Woonsocket, removed from office by the city council, and then she was re-elected mayor. Follow this timeline:. In September, Woonsocket City Councilor filed a petition to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt from office.
GoLocalProv
NEW: U.S. Marshals Apprehend Suspect in Latest Providence Homicide
The suspect wanted for the most recent homicide in Providence is in custody. On Monday, a male was shot and killed on Waverly Street shortly after 8 PM. It was the city’s 9th homicide of the year. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended a suspect in Ohio, GoLocal...
GoLocalProv
This Accomplished Fashion Industry Exec Relocated to Providence - And Just Launched a New Company
Accomplished fashion industry executive Jennifer Cassara wants to help change women’s lives by helping them to create not just timeless, effortless wardrobes, but “GoodRobes.”. Cassara, who recently moved to Providence with her husband Chris, just launched “GoodRobe & Co,” to make it easy for women to look their...
GoLocalProv
Jared Grasso — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso coached the team to its first NCAA appearance in 2022. But that success has been overshadowed by a number of incidents. Both last season and this season, Grasso’s teams have been among the most controversial in college sports. It is turning into a viral video production company.
GoLocalProv
PC Beats #24 Marquette in 2 OT, Hopkins Scores 29 and Grabs 23 Rebounds
The No. 24/25 Marquette University men's basketball team (9-4, 1-1 BIG EAST) dropped a tough 103-98 double overtime matchup against Providence (10-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) Tuesday night at the AMP. Bryce Hopkins led the Friars with 29 points and 23 rebounds. He played 47 minutes. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell...
Comments / 0