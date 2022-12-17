ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
KTVZ

NBA’s Kyrie Irving donates to Missoula refugee women hit by MT childcare subsidy cut

MISSOULA, Montana (Missoulian) — Mercurial basketball superstar Kyrie Irving may have provided temporary relief with a big donation, but the low-income families of over 6,620 Montana kids will still see their monthly child care costs rise as much as $1,000 in January. That’s because Montana’s state health department is pulling the plug on a pandemic-era scholarship program because federal funds have run out.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Amazon building facility in Missoula, first-ever in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Amazon is currently building a facility in Missoula, the first Amazon facility in Montana. A release from the office of Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the facility will bring in more than 100 new jobs to Montana. It will be a 72,000-square-foot delivery center, classified as the "last...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Class of 2023: Montana Grizzlies recruiting

Meet the members of the Montana Grizzlies 2023 recruiting class so far. Montana's 1st-known 2023 football commit is son of Grizzly Sports Hall of Famer. Kealii Ah Yat is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback from Hawaii. Helena Capital's Austin Buehler commits to Montana football program. CHRIS PETERSON Independent Record chris.peterson@406mtsports.com. Updated...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold

There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana

BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Hazardous cold & wind chills, snow showers linger

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We have declared today & tomorrow Weather Alert Days for travel impacts due to snow/blowing snow and hazardous cold. SNOW: Snow showers will continue through early afternoon for areas along and south of I-90- southwest Montana in particular. However, new snow amounts will stay light. Breezy winds will blow around snow, impacting visibility at times, especially in the higher terrain and across southwest Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Crash closes lanes of Hwy 93 south of Victor

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions at mile marker 56 on Highway 93 South south of Victor near Bear Creek. The roads are snow packed and slick, officials are asking drivers to slow down.
VICTOR, MT
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
MISSOULA, MT
