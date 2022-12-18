Exclusive: Ukraine’s presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky’s message of peace at World Cup Final

Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Kremlin warns of a ‘long’ war after Biden offers more support on Zelensky’s visit to US
Kyiv and its Western allies are “set for a long confrontation with Russia” following President Volodymyr Zelensky’s momentous visit to Washington, Moscow said as the war in Ukraine approaches 10 months. Russia’s foreign ministry condemned what it called the “monstrous crimes” of the “regime in Kyiv,” after...
READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks to Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
5 takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington
Three-hundred days after his country was invaded by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jetted to Washington, DC, for talks on what the next 300 days might bring. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the historic visit was heavy with symbolism, from Zelensky’s drab green sweatshirt to President Joe Biden’s blue-and-yellow striped tie to the Ukrainian battle flag unfurled on the House floor.
Poland coach loses job after team’s World Cup performance
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish soccer association says it will not extend the contract of national coach Czesław Michniewicz after an analysis of the team’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar. Michniewicz’s contract ends on Dec. 31. The soccer association says it will soon start looking for a new coach. The association acknowledges that Michniewicz took over at a difficult time and says he has achieved some success. He led the team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. But it also says it considers others issues. Those include the “further functioning of the national team and the direction of its development.”
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
Washington moved fast to crack down on TikTok but has made little progress with Big Tech
In a matter of days, the United States is expected to ban federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones or tablets, marking the country’s broadest crackdown on the short-form video app to date. The looming ban is the result of a bill that’s moved through Congress...
United Nations Security Council demands release of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi in historic resolution
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on Myanmar’s ruling military junta to release all political prisoners, including deposed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, in its first resolution passed on the Southeast Asian country since its independence. UNSC Resolution 2669 on Myanmar...
Top Biden cybersecurity adviser to step down
One of President Joe Biden’s most senior cybersecurity advisers is expected to step down in the next two months, three people familiar with the decision tell CNN. Chris Inglis, who has decades of government cybersecurity experience, has served as national cyber director in the White House since July 2021.
India on alert for new variants as Covid wave sweeps China
India’s health minister has advised the public to take precautions against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks, as the country remains on alert for potential new variants that could emerge from the wave of infections sweeping neighboring China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India...
