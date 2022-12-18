ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Ukraine’s presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky’s message of peace at World Cup Final

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
KTVZ

READ: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, marking his first visit outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February. Read his remarks as transcribed by CNN. Dear Americans in all states, cities, and communities, all those who value freedom and...
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

5 takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky’s historic visit to Washington

Three-hundred days after his country was invaded by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky jetted to Washington, DC, for talks on what the next 300 days might bring. Shrouded in secrecy until the last minute, the historic visit was heavy with symbolism, from Zelensky’s drab green sweatshirt to President Joe Biden’s blue-and-yellow striped tie to the Ukrainian battle flag unfurled on the House floor.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Poland coach loses job after team’s World Cup performance

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish soccer association says it will not extend the contract of national coach Czesław Michniewicz after an analysis of the team’s performance at the World Cup in Qatar. Michniewicz’s contract ends on Dec. 31. The soccer association says it will soon start looking for a new coach. The association acknowledges that Michniewicz took over at a difficult time and says he has achieved some success. He led the team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. But it also says it considers others issues. Those include the “further functioning of the national team and the direction of its development.”
KTVZ

US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
KTVZ

Top Biden cybersecurity adviser to step down

One of President Joe Biden’s most senior cybersecurity advisers is expected to step down in the next two months, three people familiar with the decision tell CNN. Chris Inglis, who has decades of government cybersecurity experience, has served as national cyber director in the White House since July 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
KTVZ

India on alert for new variants as Covid wave sweeps China

India’s health minister has advised the public to take precautions against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks, as the country remains on alert for potential new variants that could emerge from the wave of infections sweeping neighboring China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Parliament that India...

