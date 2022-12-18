Read full article on original website
Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41
Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch proves to be too much for Forest Grove 54-37
Highlands Ranch stretched out and finally snapped Forest Grove to earn a 54-37 victory in an Oregon girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tad Boyle on cusp of eclipsing Colorado's all-time wins mark
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle really felt like his arrival in Boulder was going to pay big dividends. Not at first as a basketball coach, either, but as an investment advisor. That was his line of work a while back, before coaching entered the picture. Fast-forward a few...
Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10
Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Mission Hills Bishop Alemany exhales after close call with Aurora Grandview 42-39
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defeated Aurora Grandview 42-39 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
Not for the faint of heart: Eastvale Roosevelt topples Highlands Ranch Valor Christian 68-63
Eastvale Roosevelt fans held their breath in an uneasy 68-63 victory over Highlands Ranch Valor Christian in California boys basketball on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Grandview mauls Torrance West in strong effort 64-36
Aurora Grandview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-36 win over Torrance West in a California girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Denver South overcomes Paramount 73-59
Denver South turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 73-59 win over Paramount during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44
Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge dispatches Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman 54-43
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge trucked Santa Rosa Cardinal Newman on the road to a 54-43 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian staggers Aurora Rangeview with resounding performance 71-47
Highlands Ranch Valor Christian stomped on Aurora Rangeview 71-47 at Highlands Ranch Valor Christian on December 19 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Gilbert Mesquite ends the party for Aurora Smoky Hill 79-67
Gilbert Mesquite collected a solid win over Aurora Smoky Hill in a 79-67 verdict in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31
Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Arvada West finds its footing in sprinting past Boulder 69-25
Arvada West stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 69-25 win over Boulder in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Centennial Eaglecrest grinds out close victory over Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69
With little to no wiggle room, Centennial Eaglecrest nosed past Castle Rock Douglas County 73-69 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Grandview earns stressful win over Las Vegas Silverado 73-67
Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Aurora Grandview chalked up in tripping Las Vegas Silverado 73-67 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
