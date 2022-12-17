ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

Public asked to help find suspect who allegedly removed GPS monitor

By Linda Cook
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Srb7o_0jmSlUNZ00

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public to find a 41-year-old suspect in a shooting incident in October. That person, law enforcement alleges, has removed a monitoring device and left home detention.

The October incident

About 11:49 p.m. Oct. 16, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson (a village in Lee County, Illinois) for a report of a person who had been shot in the throat. While responding to the area, information was received that the scene of the shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of South Butler Street, a news release says.

A 41-year-old man identified as Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois, was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was subsequently airlifted to a Rockford area hospital for stabilization and further treatment, according to the news release.

After a thorough and intensive investigation, arrest warrants were obtained on Thursday for:

From left: Ballard, Johnson, Verkruysse (photos courtesy of Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

James L. Ballard, 45, of Dixon, who was located and arrested Friday by Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies on an arrest warrant charging the offenses of mob action, a Class 4 Felony, and criminal damage to property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond on the warrant had been set at $20,000. Ballard is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon, which stems from a case in Whiteside County, the news release says. He posted bond and was released on Friday evening.

Lisa R. Johnson , 41, of Dixon, turned herself in Friday at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant charging the offenses of mob action, a Class 4 felony, and criminal damage to property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond on the warrant had been set at $20,000. Johnson is also currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for residential burglary from a Lee County case, the news release says. Johnson also posted bond and was released Friday evening.

J ake Verkruysse , who was arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant charging him with home invasion, a Class X felony; mob action, a Class 4 felony; and criminal damage to property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond on the warrant had been set at $150,000. Verkruysse was later released Friday evening on a recognizance bond because of an ongoing medical conditions, the news release says. As a condition of his release from custody, Verkruysse was fitted with a GPS monitoring device and was to be confined to his residence in Erie. He was authorized only to leave for court appearances or previously approved medical appointments, the news release says.

What led to the shooting

The charges allege that the three went to a residence in the 400 block of Butler Street without lawful authority, “for the purpose of doing violence to the person or property,” the news release says. It is also alleged that they inflicted injury to the person or property. As a result of the unlawful assembly at the residence, the occupant took possession of a firearm for protection. Verkruysse was shot after he entered the residence “in a forceful manner,” the news release alleges.

The use of deadly force in this instance has been reviewed by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office and has been deemed as justified. Investigators believe that the incident appears to be drug-related, the news release says.

Suspect sought

Early Saturday, the release alleges, Verkruysse removed the GPS monitoring system that was a condition of his release from custody. As a result of this, a new arrest warrant has been issued on charges of escape, a Class 3 felony, and failure to comply with a condition of the electronic monitoring or home detention program, a Class 3 felony.

Bond on the new charges has been set in the amount of $500,000. As of Saturday, Investigators are pursuing leads to place Verkruysse back into custody., according to the news release

The Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance from the public to locate Verkruysse, and asks anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 284-6631 or Ogle-Lee Crimestoppers at 1-888-CAUGHT U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 that leads to an arrest.

Agencies involved

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted throughout this investigation by the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Dixon Police Department, the Erie Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

Related
97ZOK

Two Women from Rockford Charged with Filing False Police Report

Rockford Police have charged two 18-year-old women after some inconsistencies were discovered in their police report that was filed back in November. According to the press release from the Rockford PD, officers were dispatched to the area of East State and Prospect Street back on November 12 at 1:05 am for an "unlawful restraint" investigation.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Death of fourteen-year-old in Aurora Township accidental

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says that the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township last week was accidental. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the boy had brought a gun to a home in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue on Wednesday last week and had pointed it at his head when it accidentally was fired, killing him.
KANE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Police Respond to a Reported Burglary, Resident Ends up Being Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

On Monday, December 19, at approximately 3:14am Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of US Route 30. While investigating the burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition. The occupant of the residence did not have a valid FOID card. Officers arrested 29-year-old Darrius Young of Rock Falls. He was transported to Rock Falls Police Department.
ROCK FALLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man accused of stabbing his brother to death

ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is accused of stabbing his brother to death last week. Juan F. Hernandez, 44 is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed violence and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Prosecutors say that on Dec. 17, Hernandez stabbed his brother, 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez,...
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego man gets seven years in drug case

An Oswego man is being sentenced to seven years in prison in a Kendall County drug case. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 28-year-old Adam Schulte delivered 30 tabs of LSD to an undercover police officer with the Kendall County Police Assistance Team. The state's attorney's office says that it happened in February of 2020.
OSWEGO, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 17, 2022

OREGON — On Dec. 17 at approximately 5:33 p.m. deputies, along with Oregon police, responded to the 3,000 block of West Illinois Route 64 for a reported car in the ditch. Upon an initial investigation, deputies discovered James D. Wright, 40, of Mt. Morris, was traveling west when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and entered the ditch. Wright was later placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Ogle County Jail, where he was held in lieu of bond. Wright was additionally cited for improper lane usage and operating a vehicle with an expired registration.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County

AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Red light cameras could come to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the past two years, Rockford had more than 40 fatal car crashes. As a result, mayor Tom McNamara is now considering implementing red light and speed cameras. “The number one concern I hear from many residents is the high rate of speed and the lack...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Rockford

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy