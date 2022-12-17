Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Were Best Friends Until Isiah Made A Comment About Larry Bird, According To NBA Insider
Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas are two of the greatest point guards we have ever seen and for quite a while, the two of them were very close friends. Magic once spoke about how Isiah was his best friend in the early years of their careers and how they would often get together to talk basketball.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Kevin McHale Was So Confident The Celtics Would Beat Michael Jordan In 1986 That He Didn't Even Bring A Change Of Clothes
The Boston Celtics were one of the powerhouses in the 80s, winning several championships while starring in big battles against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons. Moreover, they had to face a young player that was already showing flashes of greatness, but his youth and the team...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly developing new trade plan after Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 11-6 in their last 17 games. While that doesn’t seem great, it is a notable improvement from the 2-10 beginning of the season that fans were forced to contend with. Unfortunately, just as L.A. looked to be gaining steam, Anthony Davis got hurt...
Derrick Rose Doesn’t Hold Back About Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The team turned things around just over two weeks ago after another embarrassing loss at Madison Square Garden in a Saturday matinee against the Dallas Mavericks. New York...
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
Isiah Thomas Reveals His Sister And Michael Jordan's Brother Hung Out As Friends, His Little Nephew Lived With Michael Jordan
When we take a look at the teams that were historically great in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons certainly had their share of dominance during the 1980s. It was the time when Isiah Thomas was a member of the franchise and was undoubtedly one of the best point guards in the league.
Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan And The Bulls Players Heavily Disrespected Jerry Krause
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls had one of the best teams in the league. The franchise won six NBA Championships and truly dominated the NBA. While the credit for it goes to none other than players like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, and many more, the person who built this team was none other than Jerry Krause.
Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls For Taking 3 Bad Boys Players To Win A Championship
Isiah Thomas has taken offense with the fact that the Chicago Bulls used several Bad Boys players to win a championship. The legendary point guard has been engaged in beef with Michael Jordan for many years, and whenever he has the chance to diss His Airness, he doesn't miss it.
Deandre Ayton And Monty Williams Go Viral After Heated Courtside Altercation
The vibes with the Phoenix Suns have been rapidly changing over the last 2 years. Not long ago, they were the lovable underdogs of the league that broke out of NBA purgatory and built a contender. However, the last few years have changed fan perception of the Suns as they got more braggadocios before blowing 2-0 leads in consecutive playoff runs.
Isiah Thomas Reveals When Friendship With Magic Johnson Was Destroyed: "Nah, You Can't Come To The House."
Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson were rivals during their playing careers, with the two widely being considered the best point guards of their era. Though they were once friends, the relationship between the two is fractured as of right now. Recently, Isiah Thomas explained when his friendship with Magic Johnson...
Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads NBA in this irreverent scoring category
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has logged minutes in 15 of the Bucks’ 30 games this season. He has scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in those games. He has also gone scoreless in 12 of those 15 games he played. Thanasis Antetokounmpo leads league in most games played without scoring...
Lakers Fans Demand That The Team's Front Office Get LeBron James Some Help: "Even Iron Man Needed The Avengers"
The Los Angeles Lakers are not looking like a playoff team since the departure of Anthony Davis from the lineup. They were barely keeping themselves in the playoff race when AD discovered his MVP-level form but his injury has dashed the hopes of Laker fans about a good season despite the horrible roster that's been built around them.
Charles Barkley Criticizes The NBA Because Robert Sarver Sold Phoenix Suns For $4 Billion
In the last couple of seasons, the Phoenix Suns have remained one of the best teams in the NBA. Thanks to the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul leading the charge alongside Deandre Ayton. But off the court, the Suns have been going through a troublesome time. A...
Report reveals what Ja Morant said that led to his bizarre ejection
We are getting more answers about Ja Morant’s all-time head-scratcher of an ejection on Saturday night. The Memphis Grizzlies star Morant was ejected in the second quarter of an eventual 115-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant was having a seemingly innocent conversation with a fan who was sitting courtside when referee Ray Acosta suddenly tossed Morant from the game (video here).
ESPN analyst sees Lions picking defense over QB in draft
Jared Goff’s career revival has minimized the Detroit Lions’ need to spend a premium 2023 draft pick on a quarterback, and ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell believes the team is primed to take the presumed consensus top defensive player in the draft. “The Lions are probably a season away...
Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Gets Brutally Honest On His NBA Draft Experience: "I Was Pretty Sure I Was Gonna Go No. 3.”
As the leading frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, it's fair to say that Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is a star in the making. This season, through 25 games, he's averaging 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game on 44% shooting. In truth, he's proving why he...
The Phoenix Suns Are Reportedly Being Sold For This Much
In November of 2021, ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an extensive article on the Phoenix Suns organization and owner Robert Sarver that prompted the NBA to open up an investigation. Earlier this year, the NBA announced that Sarver had been suspended for a year and fined $10 million. Following the punishment,...
Zach Lavine Wants To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers, Says NBA Executive
Every season, there is a player that becomes disgruntled over the course of the year out of nowhere. Sometimes teams and players squash it and move, but most often, it leads to a player being traded. With the Chicago Bulls faltering this season and looking unlikely to compete, the tensions in the team are flaring.
