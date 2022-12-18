ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

Alabama man dies when 3 motorcycles collide

A Rogersville man died Monday night in Lauderdale County in a crash that involved three people operating motorcycles. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Alabama 207 near the 11 mile marker, about three miles north of Anderson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville nightclub security guard reportedly shoots patron

A security guard shot a patron at a Huntsville nightclub early Thursday morning, according to news reports. The incident happened at Club 3208 around 2 a.m., according to WAFF TV. Huntsville police told WAAY the patron, seriously injured in the shooting, was under the influence when the shooting happened. It...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvlt.tv

Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga

Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Polk Today

One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
AL.com

36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
GRANT, AL
WDEF

Suspect who escaped in squad car has now been arrested

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County officers say they have captured a suspect who stole one of their squad cars in his escape. Eleven days ago, 32 year old Tommy E. Morgan was in the back of a deputy’s car under arrest. But the Sheriff’s Office says he...
DADE COUNTY, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy