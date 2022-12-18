Read full article on original website
Blount County head-on collision kills 1, injures another; neither wore seatbelts, troopers say
One man died and another was injured in a head-on collision between two pick-up trucks Wednesday evening in Blount County, according to Alabama state troopers. The wreck happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 27 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Oneonta. Mark W. Green, 64,...
North Alabama man killed in crash involving 3 motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama man dies when 3 motorcycles collide
A Rogersville man died Monday night in Lauderdale County in a crash that involved three people operating motorcycles. Cpl. Reginal M. King of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 9:35 p.m. on Alabama 207 near the 11 mile marker, about three miles north of Anderson.
WATCH: Train Slams Into Truck Carrying Concrete Beam In Tennessee
An onlooker managed to capture the exact moment a freight train collided with a tractor trailer.
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting. The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE. According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to...
Huntsville nightclub security guard reportedly shoots patron
A security guard shot a patron at a Huntsville nightclub early Thursday morning, according to news reports. The incident happened at Club 3208 around 2 a.m., according to WAFF TV. Huntsville police told WAAY the patron, seriously injured in the shooting, was under the influence when the shooting happened. It...
Seven-car wreck among several Tuesday morning crashes impacted I-565
Rush hour traffic was a little more of a headache if you drove in either direction of I-565 Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say
A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
Jackson County Sheriff warns residents of solicitation scam
Authorities in Jackson County are urging local residents not to fall for a solicitation scam trying to sell property deeds.
Suspect who escaped in squad car has now been arrested
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County officers say they have captured a suspect who stole one of their squad cars in his escape. Eleven days ago, 32 year old Tommy E. Morgan was in the back of a deputy’s car under arrest. But the Sheriff’s Office says he...
