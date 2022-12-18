ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
