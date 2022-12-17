Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Eater
Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville
The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
Batman Building: 9 facts about Nashville’s iconic structure
When you picture the Nashville skyline it’s hard not to think of one building in particular. The AT&T Building—also known as the Batman Building—has been a staple of Music City for nearly 30 years.
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
WKRN
‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney General continues litigation in opioid crisis
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the opioid epidemic. ‘We’re working our way through the list’: TN Attorney …. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has made it a point to hold companies accountable for contributing to the...
wpln.org
Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count
One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel
Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million
Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
New parking area coming to historic downtown Lebanon square
The last few years, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said, have seen a resurgence in the downtown square, with plenty of new private investment coming in.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
atozsports.com
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
wpln.org
‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature
The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
