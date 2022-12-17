ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Eater

Where to Eat on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Nashville

The holidays are synonymous with stress — the shopping rush, social obligations, and getting your holiday cards out on time — but your holiday meal doesn’t have to be. So, if you’re not feeling particularly inspired to cook after weeks of running around, take heart. Nashville’s best and brightest restaurants have come to the rescue with festive meals that can be enjoyed in-house or taken home for a cozy dinner party with family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee homelessness spiking compared to pre-pandemic count

One unknown in Tennessee during the pandemic has been how the state’s homeless population has changed — but new figures out Tuesday show a substantial rise since 2020. Just over 10,500 individuals were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel

Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million

Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy