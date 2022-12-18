ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
WYOMING STATE
KSLTV

Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35

EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
EVANSTON, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
LANDER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
WYOMING STATE
cheaprvliving.com

Other Places: Boondocking in Southeast Wyoming

WHEN FOLKS THINK OF NICE PLACES to camp in Wyoming, chances are they imagine the northwest corner of the state. Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Wind River Range. The rest is just boring prairie, right? Okay, I’ll let the masses think that way. Then they’re less likely to overrun the less appreciated areas.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

“We’re Number One!” — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council’s annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Two Texas Men Lose Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Privileges in 48 States

GREEN RIVER — Two Texas men have lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 5 years in 48 states after they pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to illegally killing antelope in Wyoming, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Matthew Adams, 26,...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners

Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
COLORADO STATE
