cowboystatedaily.com
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes
Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Arctic Blast-A-Palooza Update: Cheyenne Drops 30 Degrees In Less Than An Hour
The Arctic blast has almost hit all areas of Wyoming as of 2:30pm. Temperatures at Cowboy State Daily’s home office in Cheyenne have plunged drastically. It was 41 degrees in Cheyenne at noon and 25 degrees at 1pm in Cheyenne. The temperature one hour later — at 2pm —...
KSLTV
Wyoming residents bracing for temps as extreme as -35
EVANSTON, Wyo. — There’s a certain badge of honor when you live or work in Evanston, Wyoming in the winter. “The cold doesn’t bug me,” Jared Briggs said with a laugh. “I don’t know how people in St. George do it, honestly. That’s way hot. It’s too hot.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn’t doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
cowboystatedaily.com
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are Expected Low Temperatures Across Wyoming As Massive Arctic Blast Nears
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is the temperatures are not going to hit -460 degrees like a faulty bank sign in Montana showed a few years ago. But still, it’s not a good time to go camping in Wyoming. Wyoming is about...
cheaprvliving.com
Other Places: Boondocking in Southeast Wyoming
WHEN FOLKS THINK OF NICE PLACES to camp in Wyoming, chances are they imagine the northwest corner of the state. Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Wind River Range. The rest is just boring prairie, right? Okay, I’ll let the masses think that way. Then they’re less likely to overrun the less appreciated areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Be Prepared: Extreme Cold Can Snap Steel Electrical Poles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With an Arctic blast headed to the Cowboy State, it’s not going to be safe for man nor beast outside. Extreme cold also isn’t that easy on things like car batteries or steel electrical poles. Cold steel is often...
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Let's have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual, I'm using an app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual of wind, clouds, temperature, and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rocky Mountain Propane Assoc. Says “Corporate Greed” Behind High Prices & Delivery Problems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some propane distributors are having to drive longer distances to get supplies because of a decision by a Wyoming company to stop pulling propane from its natural gas stream. Tom Clark, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Propane Association, said Williams...
cowboystatedaily.com
“We’re Number One!” — Study Ranks Wyoming No. 1 In Energy Inefficiency
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming state policies show the least commitment to saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficiency Economy. The council’s annual ACEEE scorecard ranks Wyoming first in energy inefficiency. Five Categories. The scorecard is...
sweetwaternow.com
Two Texas Men Lose Hunting, Fishing, Trapping Privileges in 48 States
GREEN RIVER — Two Texas men have lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for 5 years in 48 states after they pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to illegally killing antelope in Wyoming, according to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Matthew Adams, 26,...
Colorado Ranks No. 2 in Best Places for Dog Owners
Colorado residents love their dogs — so much so, in fact, that our canine affinity shocks out-of-staters. Science backs our obsession up too. Although Colorado may not have the best dog parks, studies have consistently ranked cities like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs as "pet-friendly." So, it's not surprising...
