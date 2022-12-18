ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Family Album With Daughter Genevieve

By Michelle McGahan
A model family! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander certainly hit a home run with their family of three .

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2017 after five years of dating , welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, one year later.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” Upton reflected via Instagram in November 2018, right before Genevieve’s birth. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year❤️.”

Days later, the Other Woman actress and the MLB star welcomed their bundle of joy. “Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white close-up of their newborn’s cheek and hand. “11.7.18.”

In the years since, Upton and Verlander have settled into their roles as parents while they’ve watched their little girl — whom they affectionately call Vivi — grow into a toddler.

“[Kate’s] been the most amazing woman and mom,” the Houston Astros pitcher exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in March 2019 about watching his wife with their daughter. “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

The athlete continued to praise Upton’s skills as a parent, sharing his admiration for the Michigan native’s bond with Vivi.

“But just seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother, it’s been tremendous to watch,” Verlander told Us at the time. “I know it’s not easy for her either, but it’s quite a connection that they have, and it’s really special for me to be able to witness that and be a part of it.”

Upton, for her part, shared her own thoughts on motherhood in a sweet Mother’s Day upload with her daughter.

“Being a mom is, and forever will be, my greatest accomplishment,” Upton wrote via Instagram in May 2021, praising Genevieve alongside a photo of the two cuddled up together. “I’m so proud to be your mom, Vivi. 💕 .”

One month later, Verlander shared a similar sentiment for Father’s Day.

“Being a #GirlDad is my greatest accomplishment yet,” the pitcher penned via Instagram, next to a photo of him and Genevieve hugging each other on the beach.

Keep scrolling for Upton and Verlander’s sweetest pics with their daughter:

