Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State

Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Columbia Missourian

Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone

Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Columbia Missourian

Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue

Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
Columbia Missourian

Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation

Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
KOMU

MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Monday that one bull elk was harvested by archers during the elk-hunting season of 2022, which took place from Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk were harvested during the firearms portion, from Dec. 10-18. Among 9,684 applicants, three Missouri hunters were...
kjluradio.com

Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
Columbia Missourian

MU volleyball hires UNLV's Sullivan as new coach

Three weeks after Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach. Reed-Francois announced Sunday that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers. Reed-Francois also...
Columbia Missourian

When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football

When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Most of mid-Missouri under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday morning thru Friday afternoon

The National Weather Service reports parts of mid-Missouri can expect up to six inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the state, starting Thursday morning. The following counties can expect four to six inches of snow with wind chills as low as 35 below zero through Saturday morning: Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, and Saline counties. The storm is expected to leave the region Friday afternoon.
