Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Missouri wrestling preview: Liberty aiming for fourth straight state championship
By Cody Thorn The landscape for some trophies got a little bit harder in some classes and opened doors for others at the Class 1 level for both boys and girls. The latest district assignments from the Missouri State High School Activities Association showcased some big changes, but perhaps none ...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wrestling picks up dual win over North Dakota State
Missouri wrestling bounced back from a narrow loss to Virginia Tech with a 28-11 dual victory over No. 15 North Dakota State on Tuesday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers, ranked 10th in the latest Top 25 coaches poll, improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 Conference duals.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton defeats New Bloomfield for first win of season
Tolton girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season. The Trailblazers defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 on Monday in New Bloomfield, ending a four-game winless start to their campaign.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball defeats Southern Boone
Hickman girls basketball defeated Southern Boone 58-40 for a nonconference win over the Eagles on Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies (9-2) led 26-15 at the half. The Eagles managed to cut the lead to single digits, but Hickman pulled away in the fourth quarter for its second straight win.
Columbia Missourian
Boy Scouts to receive Carnegie Medal for Hinkson Creek rescue
Two Boy Scouts from Columbia will receive the Carnegie Medal for their rescue of a woman from floodwaters, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Monday. High schoolers Joseph Diener, 17, and Dominic Viet, 16, found out they were chosen after their parents informed them Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri lands commitment from Class of 2023 offensive tackle Solis
The dominoes continue to fall for Missouri on the recruiting trail, as Class of 2023 offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Students learn United Nations diplomacy in Mizzou Model UN competitions
On Monday nights during the fall semester, about 30 students gathered in Switzler Hall on the MU campus, building up their confidence in simulating the United Nations. The students are part of a group known as Mizzou Model UN.
Columbia Missourian
Gabe Huffington named new director of Parks and Recreation
Gabe Huffington — acting director of Columbia Parks and Recreation — will officially take over the role, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington will begin work in the new position Sunday and will be officially sworn in Jan. 17. He has served as acting director since April.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KOMU
MDC reports three elk harvested during 2022 season
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported Monday that one bull elk was harvested by archers during the elk-hunting season of 2022, which took place from Oct. 15-23, and two bull elk were harvested during the firearms portion, from Dec. 10-18. Among 9,684 applicants, three Missouri hunters were...
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball set to take on Illinois in annual Braggin' Rights game
Missouri and Illinois' women's basketball teams will square off in the Braggin' Rights Challenge at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. This will be the last non-conference matchup for the Tigers before they open SEC play. MU enters this game at 11-1, fresh off of a 74-61 win over Jackson...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball hires UNLV's Sullivan as new coach
Three weeks after Missouri athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois announced that the volleyball program was parting ways with coach Joshua Taylor, the Tigers have found their new head coach. Reed-Francois announced Sunday that former UNLV head coach Dawn Sullivan was named the newest head coach for the Tigers. Reed-Francois also...
Early National Signing Day 2022 updates: Where Missouri high school football seniors are expected to sign
The Show-Me State produced another strong group of college football prospects in the Class of 2023 and with the early Signing Day approaching we are taking a closer look at the top prospects. The state of Missouri should have somewhere between two to three dozen members of the class signing with ...
Columbia Missourian
When in Tampa: What MU players are looking forward to besides football
When bowl game invites were handed out, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz could not have been happier about the location of the Gasparilla Bowl. From ocean views to Colombian restaurants on his mind, Drinkwitz seemed ecstatic to be heading south. With a mission to make a conference championship and a playoff...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Most of mid-Missouri under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday morning thru Friday afternoon
The National Weather Service reports parts of mid-Missouri can expect up to six inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the state, starting Thursday morning. The following counties can expect four to six inches of snow with wind chills as low as 35 below zero through Saturday morning: Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, and Saline counties. The storm is expected to leave the region Friday afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Another symptom of Missouri teacher shortage: Growing number of 4-day school weeks
Over a quarter of Missouri school districts learn on a four-day schedule. And up until last week, they were small, rural districts – some with as few as 50 students. That changed when Independence School District voted to implement the schedule for its 14,000 students next fall.
Comments / 0