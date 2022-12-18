Leake Academy Girls Win 68th Consecutive Home Game, Defeat East Rankin 51-32 Behind Emeri Warren’s Career-High 21 Points

Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
After ending Jackson State's undefeated season, Trei Oliver had one more parting shot for coach Prime
Last week, Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central (FCS) squad met Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl and felt the disrespect consistently throughout the week ranging from getting held up in the tunnel ten minutes past what was scheduled, to being mistakenly called "North Carolina A&T."
Jackson State lands prospect with multiple-Power Five offers
Deion Sanders is gone but Jackson State is still picking up players with Power Five offers under T.C. Taylor. The post Jackson State lands prospect with multiple-Power Five offers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
impact601.com
Perkins, Mississippi's top 2023 recruit, stays in the 'Sip' and signs with Ole Miss
Mississippi’s top 2023 recruit is staying in the ‘Sip.’. Raleigh's Suntarine Perkins made it official Wednesday morning at Raleigh High School, signing his Letter of Intent with Ole Miss on National Early Signing Day. Perkins is Mississippi's first top recruit to stay in the Magnolia State since Malik Heath did so in 2018.
Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision
Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
WLBT
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee has named three men charged with murder in the October shooting death of Travis Jones, a Lake High School football star. Cenarius Morgan and Joshua Nicks, both of Forest, and Tyrus Tillman of Lake remain in custody two months after...
YAHOO!
These giant Mississippi state record catfish weigh over 100 pounds, but how old are they?
They are truly giant fish; two Mississippi state record blue catfish weighing over 100 pounds caught this year. And how quickly these fish can reach weights like that may come as a surprise to you. On April 7, Eugene Cronley of Brandon was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez....
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Council approves grant application for North Hills Street makeover
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council met Tuesday and took steps forward on local projects. Here’s a breakdown of what passed. The council approved Davis + Purdy Architects for work on the Frank Cochran Center, which is expected to be fully finished by the beginning of 2024. The council also approved a grant application for North Hills Street improvements.
Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
This host is No. 1 among all first-year Airbnb listings in Mississippi for 2022
Mississippi’s No. 1 new Airbnb Host knows how to make a first impression. The woman with a listing in Jackson has been announced as the state’s top host, with nearly 100 check-ins in her first year of hosting guests using the Airbnb website. Airbnb made the announcement Monday,...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Richland Police Department responded to a shooting on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., at the Walmart on Market Place. When officers arrived, they found one person dead, according to a media release. MBI...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
WLBT
Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend. With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.
How Mississippians can prepare for cold weather snap
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Winter is here, bringing cold temperatures across Mississippi just in time for Christmas. Here are some ways that you can prepare for the winter weather later this week. Prepare for Winter Weather Keep heating costs in check this season by improving energy efficiency: Leaders with Atmos said the following tips conserve […]
Photos, video released of suspects who stalked victims in Mississippi Kroger, then shot them in parking lot
Photos and videos of a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store in Jackson have been released in hopes that the public can assist with identifying and capturing the suspects responsible for the incident,. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance with identifying and capturing...
WLOX
MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights. Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles...
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
