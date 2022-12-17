Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Dangerous winter storm arrives Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday, the first day of Winter, provided the last sunshine and “mild” weather we will have through Christmas. A winter storm packing 30-40 mph winds, 2-4″ of snow and wind chills of 20 below zero will arrive in the Tri-State Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Wind Chill Warnings and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect for the entire region. The storm will rapidly develop over the plains Wednesday night, then push through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region on Thursday. Travel will be extremely difficult from Thursday afternoon through Friday.
whopam.com
Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory in place as snow, bitter cold move in Thursday
Along with the Wind Chill Warning that remains in effect until Friday evening, all of western Kentucky including Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. In a weather call Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Chris Noles says the...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Storm ALERT
Good Thursday, everyone. A winter storm is taking aim at Kentucky today and it’s bringing some absolutely wicked weather. We have snow, blowing snow, bitterly cold temps and life-threatening wind chills that will take us through Christmas weekend. We are in full blown Winter Storm ALERT for the increasing...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Storm Threat Continues
Good Wednesday, folks. A developing winter storm/blizzard targets the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, bringing snow, high winds and life-threatening wind chills to Kentucky. While we may not get in on the true blizzard part, it may act the part for a few hours behind the arctic front. The trends...
whopam.com
Bitter cold coming, inch or two of snow possible later in the week
The coldest December temperatures in nearly 20 years will arrive this weekend in Western Kentucky and a little snow will likely accompany the chill. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Justin Gibbs says the entire weekend will be cold, but dangerously low temperatures and wind chills will settle in late Thursday night into Christmas Eve morning.
A Winter Storm Watch and a Wind Chill Watch Go Into Effect Thursday Afternoon and Evening
Mark it, this Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, the Tri-State will both be under a Winter Storm Watch and a Wind Chill Watch beginning Thursday afternoon and evening. All kinds of models show the winter storm will mostly affect the northeast and east sections in parts of the Tri-State. Here's what...
kyweathercenter.com
State of Emergency Declared for Snow and Brutal Cold
Good afternoon, gang. A developing winter storm and severe arctic blast continues to take aim at the Bluegrass state over the next few days and into Christmas Weekend. Some of the lowest wind chill numbers you’ll ever see will be introduced by a wind driven snow. Governor Andy Beshear...
wkdzradio.com
Road Pre-Treating Has Begun Ahead of Winter Storm
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have begun pre-treating activities along highways on Tuesday, anticipating an accumulating snowfall arriving sometime Thursday. The National Weather Service has predicted one to three inches of snow with extreme cold and high winds Thursday and Friday that are expected to create near-blizzard conditions and lows near zero.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio
(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of incoming winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, ahead of the winter storm that is making its way toward Kentucky. The governor said that he's "highly confident" travel will be impacted later this week, but people should be okay if they arrive at their destination by midday Thursday.
kyweathercenter.com
New Call For Snowfall
Good evening, folks. This is a bonus post just to get in my New Call For Snowfall and to offer some very quick thoughts on this dangerous setup ahead. Snow and bitter cold temps are going to cause some big time issues. This is the New Call for Snowfall…. I’ve...
ridgeviewnews.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service
246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Northwest Randolph- 246 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. A strong cold front will bring very cold temperatures and gusty winds Friday and Saturday. Dangerously low wind chills will result. In addition, temperatures on Friday drop quickly enough to cause any moisture on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks to flash freeze and become slippery. In addition, there is a chance for accumulating snow on Friday. With the gusty winds and very cold temperatures, this could cause impacts to holiday travel. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions by calling the toll-free spotter hotline, or by other methods detailed at www.weather.gov/rlx/reports.
kyweathercenter.com
Snow Amounts Slowly Trending Higher
Good afternoon, everyone. We continue to see the setup evolving toward a wild ride of winter weather coming from Thursday through Christmas Weekend. Snow, blowing snow, bitter cold temps and life-threatening wind chills are on the way to Kentucky and surrounding states. I was close to pulling the trigger on...
kyweathercenter.com
Nasty Winter Weather On The Way
Good Tuesday, everybody. Our weather is about to take a walk on the dangerous side as bitterly cold temps and wind chills move in for the end of the week and Christmas Weekend. Ushering in the cold will be some snow as a blizzard hits the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.
Cold Weather Tips for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Brutal cold temperatures are moving in for Christmas weekend. With extreme cold moving in the treat of freezing pipes in creeping up on us. Here’s some tips on how to protect both your pipes and your home from the cold conditions. Insulating cracks will trap more heat inside your home which will also […]
wdrb.com
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state. Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Fox 59
Eyeing late-week winter storm to Indiana
Light snow that brought a light dusting on the roads is winding down. Drier, more stable air will return today bringing a return to sunshine today but a brisk wind will hold, keeping wind chills all day in the teens and 20s. Expect west winds through the afternoon from the west at 10-16 mph.
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast
Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
Comments / 0