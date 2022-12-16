Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Top resi team rejoins Coldwell Banker from Compass
McNair Group, a residential real estate team that closed more than $300 million in sales last year, has rejoined Coldwell Banker Realty’s Northern California unit after four years affiliated with Compass. The switch marks the second time this year that a Bay Area-based agents group has departed the latter to join the former.
therealdeal.com
Two tech companies put SF offices on sublease market
Two tech companies have put offices up for sublease in San Francisco, adding to the available inventory pool after exiting firms have left a gaping hole in the market. Chime, a fintech company based in the city, has listed two of its six floors at 101 California Street in the Financial District, the San Francisco Business Times reported. Cloudera, a software company based in Palo Alto, has listed 40,000 square feet on two floors at 525 Market Street.
therealdeal.com
Alameda to build more townhomes, bucking statewide pressure
San Ramon-based Trumark Homes received unanimous approval from Alameda’s Planning Commission to pursue a 90-townhome development near the eastern waterfront of the city. Alameda has bucked statewide trends of developing small housing units, and has opted instead to build a smaller number of larger homes. The development will be...
therealdeal.com
Laconia adds 58 apartments to proposed Berkeley complex
Laconia Development wants to add dozens of apartments to a 161-unit project approved last year in Berkeley. The Walnut Creek-based developer, acting through Rhoades Planning Group of Berkeley, filed updated plans to build 219 apartments at 2015 Blake Street, the San Francisco Business Times reported. Laconia won approval for the...
therealdeal.com
Hayward OKs first 100% commercial development in a decade
Elk Grove-based Merlone Geier Partners will develop a retail complex in Hayward, marking the first completely commercial development for the city in a decade, according to Paul Nguyen, the city’s economic development manager. The project is at 26231 Mission Boulevard and was formerly the site of a Kmart. The...
therealdeal.com
Two Silicon Valley buildings trade in strong R&D market
San Carlos-based WF Batton Management Co. has acquired Valley Research Center, an R&D campus in North San Jose, for $41.5 million, according to public records. The seller, Boston based-TA Realty, offloaded 130,000 square feet of space at $319 per square foot. Valley Research Center comprises two 64,512-square-foot buildings, which were...
therealdeal.com
Google moves forward on Downtown West in San Jose
A Google demolition crew has eaten into a Downtown San Jose bakery to make way for a new village of homes, offices, apartments, shops and restaurants. Construction workers have wrecked most of the Sunlite Bakery Bread Depot at 145 South Montgomery Street to move forward on ithe Downtown West transit village, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
therealdeal.com
Sunnyvale reimagines Moffett Park with 20K new homes
Sunnyvale, tasked by the state with issuing building permits for nearly 12,000 new homes between next year and 2031, has a plan to help address that mandate by putting developments in Moffett Park, the city’s main office and research hub where residential development is prohibited. The city published on...
