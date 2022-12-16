Two tech companies have put offices up for sublease in San Francisco, adding to the available inventory pool after exiting firms have left a gaping hole in the market. Chime, a fintech company based in the city, has listed two of its six floors at 101 California Street in the Financial District, the San Francisco Business Times reported. Cloudera, a software company based in Palo Alto, has listed 40,000 square feet on two floors at 525 Market Street.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO