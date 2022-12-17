You are stylish, but not trendy. You want the best in fashionable apparel—and you wear it well. And you know Barbara & Company in Boulder is the local boutique with quality fashion at a fair price. You will find the latest looks from around the world here. Owner Kathy King hand selects exceptional styles from Europe, New York, Los Angeles and local Colorado designers. Think of Barbara & Co. as your passport to style. Discover only the best from top designers, like Anorak, Hudson, Johnny Was, Planet, Alembika and many more. Accessorize your style with the perfect accessories. Step into Barbara & Company and you’ll step out in style. Open Mon.–Sat. 10–6; Sunday 11–5.

BOULDER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO