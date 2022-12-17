Read full article on original website
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County weather 12-20-2022
Cloudy skies early Tuesday with skies clearing later in the day in LeFlore County. The high will be 49 degrees with a low of 28 degrees. Sunrise is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 5:10 p.m.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
heavenerledger.com
Heavener woman injured in auto accident
A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation.
Owner of pit bulls that attacked Mississippi lineman arrested
The owner of pit bulls that attacked a Mississippi lineman earlier this month has been arrested. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Nicholas Smith, 44, on Saturday. Smith has been charged with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Claire Fischer
Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
