Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.

2 DAYS AGO