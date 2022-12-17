Read full article on original website
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
The 7 best hotels in Telve, Italy
Hotel Aurai is a new complex open from June 2018 located in a Lagorai mountains in the Alpen! Hotel Aurai is the ideal place where to spend a romantic holiday. This is a late review of the three nights I spent in this this hotel in 2020. Hotel Aurai is new and beautiful (replacing the old and antiquated Hotel Calamento). The location is in one of my favourite valleys in Trentino. Perfectly clean, the structure combines simplicity with modernity, and the service friendliness with professionalism. Breakfast is quite appealing, and the restaurant proposes a fairly valid offer. With a special offer, at the time I paid a reasonable price, though in general prices look to me a little bit high for a three star hotel. This is not to detract from what is a nice place that brings a more modern dimension to the tourist offer in this area.
5 hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Bourg-en-Lavaux, Canton of Vaud including Auberge Du Raisin, Le Major Davel, Auberge Du Raisin, Auberge de la Gare, Hotel Lavaux. place de l' Hotel-de-Ville 1, Cully, Bourg-en-Lavaux 1096 Switzerland. Excellent. 65%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 2%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 112...
Amadores Hotels | Places to Stay in Amadores
Discover the best hotels in Amadores, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands including Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa, Holiday Club Sol Amadores, Las Villas de Amadores, Holiday Club Jardin Amadores, Holiday Club Playa Amadores. 1. Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa. C/ Tamara, 1, 35130 Amadores, Gran Canaria Spain. Excellent. 74%
The 10 best hotels in The Catlins, New Zealand
Discover the best hotels in The Catlins, South Island including Owaka Lodge Motel, Mike & Jennys Kaka Point Accommodation, Nugget Point Motels, Catlins Inn, Molyneux House, Kaka Point Views, Hilltop Accommodation Catlins, The Whistling Frog Resort, Catlins Retreat Guest House, Catlins Mohua Park. 1. Owaka Lodge Motel. 12 Ryley Street,...
The 7 best hotels in Loikaw, Myanmar
Discover the best hotels in Loikaw, Kayah State including Kayah Land Hotel, Demoso Lodge, Gold Hotel, Kayah Golden Hill, Keinnara Loikaw, Amazing Box Hostel, Glory Motel. Z/63,Thida Road Zay Pine Quarter, Loikaw 00001 Myanmar. Excellent. 63%. Good. 31%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 16...
10 hotels in Anaklia: Best hotel deals for 2023
Anaklia Hotel is located at the Black Sea in western Georgia. 34km form Zugdidi railway station and 95km from Kutaisi International Airport. Hotel Anaklia features: restaurant bar and shared lounge at the lobby seasonal outdoor swimming pool meeting room 24 hour reception security secured parking elevator daily housekeeping room service on site ATM Featuring suits, standard and family rooms come with: balcony sea view lat screen TV minibar desk closet air-conditioner central heating smoke alarms private bathroom hairdryer bath amenities towels, bathrobes and slippers. Free WiFi is available in all rooms and common areas. Anaklia Hotel is a smoke free property. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast . Recreational amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool. Anaklia has a well-maintained Boulevard and a neat beach, where you can take advantage of various entertainment services. In the immediate vicinity of the hotel there are playgrounds for active recreation: Basketball Football Sand volleyball Sand soccer.
Top 10 hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Discover the best hotels in Bagneres-de-Luchon, Haute-Garonne, Occitanie including Hotel La Rencluse, Hotel D'Aquitaine, Alti Hotel, Residence Illixon, Hotel Castel de la Pique, Hotel d'Etigny, Le Patio de Luchon, Hotel de Paris, Camping Chantecler, Le Sapin Fleuri. 1. Hotel La Rencluse. 4 avenue de Gascogne, 31110 Saint-Mamet, Bagneres-de-Luchon France. Excellent.
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
Cambrils Hotels | Places to Stay in Cambrils
Discover the best hotels in Cambrils, Province of Lleida, Catalonia including Apartamentos Las Dunas, El Dorado Resort Bungalows & Villas, Apartamentos Ocea, Vestal Cambrils, Hostel can salvado, UHC Tucan Apartments, Click&booking Las Arenas, Izabella home, Apartamento Costa Mar 1999, Apartamento Cambrils Duplex. 1. Apartamentos Las Dunas. Carrer Sant Jaume 16,...
Top 10 hotels in Geyikli, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Geyikli, Canakkale Province, Turkish Aegean Coast including Bazyel Apart Hotel, EDE Apart Otel, Zeytin Cicegi Pansiyon, Bazyel Apart Hotel, Helen Troya Hotel, Odunluk Taskonak Otel, Berfin Hotel, Geyikli Aqua Otel, Geyikli Herrara, Deniz Otel. 1. Bazyel Apart Hotel. Ezine Cd. No.: 7/8 39°48'24.8n 26°10'00.8e, Geyikli...
8 Top-Rated Hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Reghin, Mures County, Central Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Blanca, Hunter Vip, Restaurant Equinoxe Royal, Hotel Valea Regilor, Pensiunea Casablanca, Hotel Marion, Hotel Central, Hotel Monte Carlo. 1. Pensiunea Blanca. Str. Scolii nr. 9, Reghin 545300 Romania. Excellent. 35%. Good. 53%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria
Discover the best hotels in Kalsdorf bei Graz, Styria including Das Leo, OEKOTEL Graz Airport, Hotel Meyer, Airbase Hotel, Gasthof Pendl, Gartler's Appartements. Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Kalsdorf bei Graz, Das Leo is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its budget friendly environment and proximity to great restaurants, Das Leo makes it easy to enjoy the best of Kalsdorf bei Graz. You can take advantage of some of the amenities offered by Das Leo, including outdoor furniture and a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant during their visit. As an added convenience, there is free parking available to guests. While you’re here, be sure to check out Leo, one of the diners that can be found in Kalsdorf bei Graz, which is a short distance from Das Leo. Das Leo is sure to make your visit to Kalsdorf bei Graz one worth remembering.
6 hotels in Donja Lastva: Best hotel deals for 2023
Our hotel is located in an old picturesque village Donja Lastva, from where you need 15-minute walk to reach Porto Montenegro - the biggest luxury yacht marina in the Adriatic Sea. The center of Tivat with lively nightlife and shopping street are located at a distance of 1,5 km. Our hotel is equipped with advanced "green" technologies: solar panels, a modern wastewater cleaning system and geothermal heating system to help us take care of the natural splendor around us. The hotel building is built in the XIX century and carefully restored by using marble, wood and granite. We are happy to suggest you an impeccable service and the highest standard of living.
10 hotels in Geelong & Bellarine: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Geelong & Bellarine, Victoria including Novotel Geelong, Admiralty Inn, Rydges Geelong, Quest Geelong, R Hotel Geelong, Anchor Geelong, Vue Grand Hotel, Vue Geelong Apartments, Barwon Valley Lodge, Best Western Geelong Motor Inn & Serviced Apartments. 1. Novotel Geelong. 10-14 Eastern Beach Rd, Geelong, City of...
10 hotels in Valsugana - Lagorai: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Valsugana - Lagorai, Province of Trento, Trentino-Alto Adige including Parc Hotel Du Lac, Sport&Wellness Hotel Cristallo, BellaVista Relax Hotel, B612 Hotel, Hotel Lucia, Grand Hotel Imperial Levico Terme, Nature Bio Hotel Elite, Hotel & Restaurant Liberty, Eden Hotel, Residence Hotel Miralago. 1. Parc Hotel Du...
Boshoek Hotels | Places to Stay in Boshoek
Discover the best hotels in Boshoek, North-West Province including African Elegance Tented Lodge, Black Swan Guest House, Lagai Roi Guesthouse, African Elegance Tented Lodge, Sundown Ranch & Sport School. 1. African Elegance Tented Lodge. R565, Boshoek 0301 South Africa. Excellent. 62%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 10%. Overall...
Outer Hebrides Hotels | Places to Stay in Outer Hebrides
Discover the best hotels in Outer Hebrides, The Hebrides, Scotland including The Crown Inn, Hotel Hebrides, Caladh Inn, Royal Hotel Stornoway, County Hotel, Cabarfeidh Hotel, Hebridean Guest House, Natural Retreats Lews Castle, Polochar Inn, An Taigh Mor. 1. The Crown Inn. 13 Castle Street, Stornoway HS1 2BD Scotland. Excellent. 40%
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania
Discover the best hotels in Afumati, Ilfov County, Southern Romania including Hotel Cristian, Pensiunea La Puiu, Hotel Le Mer, Grande Palace, Hotel Doi Taurasi, Casa Bucurr. Bucuresti-Urziceni, Nr. 125, Afumati 70000 Romania. Excellent. 73%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 7%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 15 reviews. Great...
Haghpat Hotels | Places to Stay in Haghpat
Discover the best hotels in Haghpat, Lori Province including Haghpat Hotel, Guest House Mary, Qefo Hotel, Hotel Gayane, B&B Edem, Kanchaqar. Haghpat ,Street -3, House 1/1, Haghpat 1722 Armenia. Excellent. 39%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 9%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 23 reviews. The hotel "Haghpat" features...
