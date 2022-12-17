Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
Prinos Hotels | Places to Stay in Prinos
Discover the best hotels in Prinos, Rethymnon Prefecture, Crete including Lofos Apartments, Aeri, Hotel Proteas, Lito Hotel, Pension Lakis. A great clean place, with extraordinary kind people who know you by name from the start. The location is perfect, since you have the possibility to find a cute place with great food or a club to party at as well. The guests were international and are aged probably between 25 and 65, which made it a nice mixture between everyone. It's a good place to connect with people but find rest as well. The owners are at the appartement as well, which makes it feel like one big Lofos family. We had an amazing week, we had fun and found the peace we were looking for. Thank you Maria, Georgia and crew!! Maybe see you again! The Dutchies.
thingstodopost.org
Haghpat Hotels | Places to Stay in Haghpat
Discover the best hotels in Haghpat, Lori Province including Haghpat Hotel, Guest House Mary, Qefo Hotel, Hotel Gayane, B&B Edem, Kanchaqar. Haghpat ,Street -3, House 1/1, Haghpat 1722 Armenia. Excellent. 39%. Good. 43%. Satisfactory. 9%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 9%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 23 reviews. The hotel "Haghpat" features...
thingstodopost.org
Harda Hotels | Places to Stay in Harda
Catered good service so enjoyed a lot.. I was there in hotel Bagiya in a family function.. Their restaurant was amazing.. Rooms were equipped with most of facilities (washrooms were ok) and staff was really sincere... There was enough space for small family function, catered good service so enjoyed a lot..
thingstodopost.org
Amadores Hotels | Places to Stay in Amadores
Discover the best hotels in Amadores, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands including Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa, Holiday Club Sol Amadores, Las Villas de Amadores, Holiday Club Jardin Amadores, Holiday Club Playa Amadores. 1. Gloria Palace Royal Hotel & Spa. C/ Tamara, 1, 35130 Amadores, Gran Canaria Spain. Excellent. 74%
thingstodopost.org
Outer Hebrides Hotels | Places to Stay in Outer Hebrides
Discover the best hotels in Outer Hebrides, The Hebrides, Scotland including The Crown Inn, Hotel Hebrides, Caladh Inn, Royal Hotel Stornoway, County Hotel, Cabarfeidh Hotel, Hebridean Guest House, Natural Retreats Lews Castle, Polochar Inn, An Taigh Mor. 1. The Crown Inn. 13 Castle Street, Stornoway HS1 2BD Scotland. Excellent. 40%
thingstodopost.org
Boshoek Hotels | Places to Stay in Boshoek
Discover the best hotels in Boshoek, North-West Province including African Elegance Tented Lodge, Black Swan Guest House, Lagai Roi Guesthouse, African Elegance Tented Lodge, Sundown Ranch & Sport School. 1. African Elegance Tented Lodge. R565, Boshoek 0301 South Africa. Excellent. 62%. Good. 21%. Satisfactory. 3%. Poor. 3%. Terrible. 10%. Overall...
thingstodopost.org
Glavatartsi Hotels | Places to Stay in Glavatartsi
Discover the best hotels in Glavatartsi, Kardzhali Province including Rocca Resort, Hotel Saint Konstantin, Trifon Zarezan Family Hotel, Mobi Dick Family Hotel, Guest Villas Ecopolis Bolyarka. 1. Rocca Resort. Glavatartsi 6600 Bulgaria. Excellent. 37%. Good. 44%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 6%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 52 reviews. Restaurant.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Anaklia: Best hotel deals for 2023
Anaklia Hotel is located at the Black Sea in western Georgia. 34km form Zugdidi railway station and 95km from Kutaisi International Airport. Hotel Anaklia features: restaurant bar and shared lounge at the lobby seasonal outdoor swimming pool meeting room 24 hour reception security secured parking elevator daily housekeeping room service on site ATM Featuring suits, standard and family rooms come with: balcony sea view lat screen TV minibar desk closet air-conditioner central heating smoke alarms private bathroom hairdryer bath amenities towels, bathrobes and slippers. Free WiFi is available in all rooms and common areas. Anaklia Hotel is a smoke free property. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a complimentary buffet breakfast . Recreational amenities at the hotel include an outdoor pool. Anaklia has a well-maintained Boulevard and a neat beach, where you can take advantage of various entertainment services. In the immediate vicinity of the hotel there are playgrounds for active recreation: Basketball Football Sand volleyball Sand soccer.
thingstodopost.org
Theologos Hotels | Places to Stay in Theologos
Looking for a place to stay in Theologos? Then look no further than Hotel Galaxias, a budget friendly small hotel that brings the best of Theologos to your doorstep. Guest rooms offer a refrigerator and air conditioning, and Hotel Galaxias makes getting online easy as free wifi is available. You can also take advantage of some of the amenities offered by the small hotel, including room service and a sun terrace. In addition, guests can enjoy a lounge during their visit. When you’re feeling hungry, be sure to check out Capricciosa, which is an Italian restaurant that is popular with locals and out-of-towners alike. We’re sure you’ll enjoy your stay at Hotel Galaxias as you experience everything Theologos has to offer.
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Caransebes
Discover the best hotels in Caransebes, Caras-Severin County, Western Romania, Transylvania including Hotel Armando, Hotel Claudiu, Gasthaus Enduro, Kolpinghaus, Green Residence, Pensiunea Eden, Pensiunea Simina, Hotel GeAS IV, Villa Palace, Pensiunea Teo. 1. Hotel Armando. Strada Libertatii 35, Caransebes 325400 Romania. Excellent. 67%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
The 9 best hotels in Targu Ocna, Romania
Situated in the balneary and climatic resort Tg. Ocna, very close to the salt mine of Tg. Ocna, Creanga Tourist Complex offers to its guests a chance to relax, accommodation in wide, generous spaces, traditionally cooked meals carefully served by a professional staff but also numerous ways of spending leisure time such as: sport fishing, sauna, pool, Jacuzzi, riding, lawn tennis, table tennis, billiards etc.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Chakvi, Adjara Region
Discover the best hotels in Chakvi, Adjara Region including Hotel Dreamland Oasis, Inn David, Mtirala Guest House, Palma Beach Hotel, Luxury Dreamland Oasis Apartments, Guest House Nutsa, Hotel Ilia, Kamelia Hotel, Seaside Cottages, Aparthotel Dreamland Oasis. 1. Hotel Dreamland Oasis. Batumi St. 16, Chakvi 6200 Georgia. Excellent. 46%. Good. 27%
thingstodopost.org
The 7 best hotels in Loikaw, Myanmar
Discover the best hotels in Loikaw, Kayah State including Kayah Land Hotel, Demoso Lodge, Gold Hotel, Kayah Golden Hill, Keinnara Loikaw, Amazing Box Hostel, Glory Motel. Z/63,Thida Road Zay Pine Quarter, Loikaw 00001 Myanmar. Excellent. 63%. Good. 31%. Satisfactory. 6%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 4.5 based on 16...
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Granges-Sur-Vologne, France
1 Bis le Haut Rain, 88640 Granges-Sur-Vologne France. Located in the heart of the Vosges forest, 730 m altitude flower camping Sténiole is a haven of peace and friendliness. Rudi and Natacha are there to welcome you all year for rental (mobile home or studio) or from 15/04 to 30/09 on their 125 camping pitches. Our campsite has since 2015 an indoor pool heated to 28 °C which will be open from may to September.. Favoring the wellbeing of everyone, many practical services are available in high season hostel, takeaway, children's entertainment from 15/07 to 15/08, bread and groceries ... This campsite, a paradise Children have many games for children and larger (slide, trampolines, table tennis, soccer field, volleyball, bocce). In the camping , you can find a restaurant , a pizzeria and also take away . A navigation pond for inflatable boats, a special fishing pond is also reserved for lovers of fishing. A wonderful starting point for beautiful hikes to the springs and waterfalls or beautiful days to the big lake of Gerardmer. At night, the whole family gathers around the campfire. Not forgetting the delicious pie soaring wood fire Saturday night. In winter, the family resorts of Gerardmer and La Bresse are nearby. What makes this site:- The swimming pool heated and cover. Family campsite. Campfires on your own camping spot.
thingstodopost.org
The 10 best hotels in Romantic Road, Germany
Named by American soldiers during the post-World War II occupation years, the Romantic Road is a 200-mile-plus section of one of Germany's most picturesque highways, stretching from Würzburg in Bavaria's north to Füssen near the Austrian border. Along the route are many favorite tourist towns and attractions, including Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Dinkelsbühl, Augsburg, and Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles. Bike tours along the route are quite popular, and bus tours are also available.
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Geyikli, Turkey
Discover the best hotels in Geyikli, Canakkale Province, Turkish Aegean Coast including Bazyel Apart Hotel, EDE Apart Otel, Zeytin Cicegi Pansiyon, Bazyel Apart Hotel, Helen Troya Hotel, Odunluk Taskonak Otel, Berfin Hotel, Geyikli Aqua Otel, Geyikli Herrara, Deniz Otel. 1. Bazyel Apart Hotel. Ezine Cd. No.: 7/8 39°48'24.8n 26°10'00.8e, Geyikli...
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Sachsenheim, Germany
Discover the best hotels in Sachsenheim, Baden-Wurttemberg including Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg, Hotel am Kirchplatz, Gemutliche Gastezimmer in einem neu sanierten Fachwerkhaus, Gasthof Zum Hirsch, Apartments Eva Und Wolf. 1. Naturparkhotel & Landgasthof Stromberg. Gueglinger Str. 5, 74343 Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg Germany. Excellent. 50%. Good. 33%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 0%
thingstodopost.org
Top 10 hotels in Abu Road, India
Discover the best hotels in Abu Road, Sirohi District, Rajasthan including Sun Hotel & Resort, Hillcrest Hotel & Resort, Hotel Savera Palace, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Silver Oak Country Yard, Hotel Chandrawati Palace, Hotel Sigma, The Yash Resort, OYO 19758 Hotel Narayani Palace, Hotel The Hind. 1. Sun Hotel & Resort.
thingstodopost.org
Top 7 hotels in Tingo Maria, Peru
Discover the best hotels in Tingo Maria, Huanuco Region including Hotel Natural Green Lounge, Shushupe Hotel, Vago Hostel, Hotel Green Paradise, Casa Hospedaje Tingomaria, Su Majestad Hotel, Hospedaje Paraiso. 1. Hotel Natural Green Lounge. Av. Raymondi 378, Tingo Maria 062 Peru. Excellent. 45%. Good. 41%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
Top 5 hotels in Rosswald, Switzerland
Discover the best hotels in Rosswald, Canton of Valais, Swiss Alps including Berghotel Klenenhorn, Gruppenhaus im Walliser Alpstyle, Chalet Avista, Restaurant Fleschboden, Chalet Alphutte. 1. Berghotel Klenenhorn. Glimmuschir, Rosswald 3913 Switzerland. Excellent. 47%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 20%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 7%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on 15 reviews. Looking for...
Comments / 0