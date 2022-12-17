Read full article on original website
heavenerledger.com
Revised JH LCT brackets
A couple of changed were made in the upcoming junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament due to scheduling issues. The tournament will be held Jan. 9-14 at Panama High School, Poteau High School, LeFlore High School and Wister High School.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds to 2023 recruiting class with Early Signing Period commitment from LB out of Oklahoma
Nebraska just added the Oklahoma high school linebacker Eric Fields, a 3-star recruit, adding some much-needed talent for newly hired defensive coordinator Tony White and new head coach Matt Rhule. Fields is listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and played out of Ardmore. Fields also had offers from Arkansas State,...
Lane Kiffin comments on signing the best two players in Mississippi's 2023 class
Before taking the podium on Wednesday, Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin signed the best two prospects in the state of Mississippi, per 247Sports rankings and composite listings. Those players, four-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins and four-star receiver Ayden Williams, both sent in their letters of intent within 20 minutes...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi Supreme Court reverses trial court ruling in Saunders v. NCAA
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled last week that a trial court erred in dismissing former Ole Miss staffer David Saunders’s lawsuit against the NCAA, paving the way for Saunders to continue pursuing litigation after it was blocked in September 2020. An NCAA investigation into Saunders found that the former...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
How To Prep Your Home For The Cold In Oklahoma
When it comes to the weather in Oklahoma, the Sooner State is prepared for some of the hottest temperatures in the nation. Summer 2022 would serve as a case and point. When a particularly bitter period of winter does happen to strike, more often than not, we're not only not prepared, but many are almost clueless about what to do to handle the cold.
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County calendar 12-20-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712. Tuesday. Tuesday lunch at the Museum. Poteau Evening...
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Oklahoma man charged with dozens of wildlife violations in Wyoming
An Oklahoma man has found himself in hot water with authorities halfway across the country.
mageenews.com
Winter Advisory for the Coming Week
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MageeNews.com is an online news website covering Simpson and surrounding counties as well as the State of Mississippi.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Oklahoma Teachers' Salaries Released by OSDE
A review of the report released by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that Oklahoma school districts are paying above the State Minimum Salary Schedule in an effort to attract and retain academic staff. According to the data collected from school districts in all 77 counties, more than 80% of them are paying above the minimum.
readfrontier.org
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
KFOR
From fifty degrees to nearly zero in 36 hours, here it comes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The bitter cold front is still on schedule for a Thursday arrival in Oklahoma. Look for temperatures to be reasonable and near average, tomorrow through Wednesday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Siberian air will come over the North Pole and straight into Oklahoma Thursday plummeting temps to the teens Thursday, and single digits into Friday morning.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
news9.com
Preparing For A Cold Air Outbreak
TULSA, Okla. - Get ready to bundle up, an arctic front will soon bring frigid temperatures to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak front arrives on Tuesday across northern sections of the state before stalling and lifting slightly northward Wednesday before the much-advertised cold front arrives Thursday morning. Bitterly cold air and powerful winds roll across the state behind the front with some areas of snowfall. This cold air mass will remain through the weekend before moderating early next week. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the lower 40s north and upper 40s south.
Winter Weather Blog: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt declares State of Emergency
The arctic blast arrived on Thursday and dropped temperatures throughout the state. Temps will be dangerously cold.
