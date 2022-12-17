Read full article on original website
LeFlore County scoreboard 12-19-2022
LeFlore County sports scores for Monday. Talihina at Clayton (no score available) To report scores or other information, email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Heavener woman injured in auto accident
A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation. See the whole...
Obituary for Claire Fischer
Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K. See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only...
Revised JH LCT brackets
A couple of changed were made in the upcoming junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament due to scheduling issues. The tournament will be held Jan. 9-14 at Panama High School, Poteau High School, LeFlore High School and Wister High School.
