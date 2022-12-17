Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
kut.org
Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000
Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Truck crashes into Tulsa business near 15th and Peoria
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are rerouting traffic after a truck crashed into a business near 15th and Peoria. The driver crashed into Luxe Nails around 8 a.m. Currently, the right lane of Peoria is closed while a wrecker pulls the truck out. This is a developing story. ©2022...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Ruth Floyd
Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Bruce Blaylock
POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Claire Fischer
Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K. See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only...
anglerschannel.com
Iaconelli buys trout for Tulsa anglers
Courtesy of Alan McGuckin – Dynamic Sponsorships. Thanks to a generous donation from Team Toyota’s Mike Iaconelli and The Ike Foundation, Santa’s sleigh showed up with several hundred extra trout at Veterans Park Pond in Tulsa’s southern suburbs on Thursday,December 15th. Turnpike traffic rushed by to...
Bixby native, rising country music star talks about family, music, and his future
BIXBY, Okla. — Growing up, Corey Kent played football, wrestled, and performed western swing music. “I worked really hard at those things, and I was just average,” said Kent. “And then I worked really hard at music, and got better than average.”. The Bixby native was in...
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm
The City of Tulsa deployed trucks spraying a saltwater solution on streets Wednesday, in advance of freezing weather. The pre-treatment helps prevent ice and snow from sticking on the streets. It's the first step in a storm response the city expects will last several days. “They’ll stay out until the...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Evelyn Reed
POCOLA — Evelyn Vanesa Reed, 61, of Pocola was born March 15, 1961 in Poteau to Rudolph and Helen (Poor) Coleman and passed away Dec. 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tracy Loyd officiating. Interment will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.
fox26houston.com
‘Die hard’ Kansas City Chiefs fan arrested for armed bank robbery in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. - A Kansas City Chiefs superfan has been arrested for armed bank robbery. The man, Xavier Michael Babudar, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. local time on Dec. 16 for armed robbery according to Tulsa County Jail records. According to his social media accounts, where he goes by ChiefsAholic,...
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Dennisa Hurst
SPIRO – Funeral service for Dennisa Ann Hurst, 69 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God in Spiro with Reverend Scott Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. She was born Aug. 30, 1953 in...
KOKI FOX 23
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
