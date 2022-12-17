Read full article on original website
Some Teachers In Arkansas Received A $1,500 Stimulus CheckMatt LillywhiteFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
News On 6
Fire At Muskogee Glass Plant Displaces Workers
Cars were spotted outside a Muskogee glass plant Tuesday after a fire happened there on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had new details.
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Ruth Floyd
Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Bruce Blaylock
POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Claire Fischer
Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K. See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only...
pryorinfopub.com
Boomarang Diner Donates $36,000 to Oklahoma Foster Kids
PRYOR, Okla. - Over the last 6 weeks Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations for Holiday Hope, which provides Christmas presents to children in foster care. Through the generosity of customers and employees, a total of $32,075 was collected. An additional $3,975 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid. This makes the total donation $36,000!
heavenerledger.com
Heavener woman injured in auto accident
A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation. See the whole...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Bobby Conrad
SPIRO – Bobby Conrad was born Dec. 21, 1937 in Morrilton, Arkansas to Mildred (Lee) and Herbert Conrad and passed away Dec. 18, 2022 in Spiro. A memorial service is at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro. See the whole...
heavenerledger.com
Obituary for Dennisa Hurst
SPIRO – Funeral service for Dennisa Ann Hurst, 69 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God in Spiro with Reverend Scott Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. She was born Aug. 30, 1953 in...
Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort
A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.
