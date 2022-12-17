ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Ruth Floyd

Cremation for Ruth Darlene Floyd, 89, of Pocola is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. She was born June 8, 1933 in Ell Township, Iowa to Ruth (Whetsler) Kimball and Walter Kimball and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Pocola. See the whole story on...
POCOLA, OK
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Bruce Blaylock

POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. He was born March 13,...
POTEAU, OK
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Claire Fischer

Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home. She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K. See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only...
HEAVENER, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Boomarang Diner Donates $36,000 to Oklahoma Foster Kids

PRYOR, Okla. - Over the last 6 weeks Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations for Holiday Hope, which provides Christmas presents to children in foster care. Through the generosity of customers and employees, a total of $32,075 was collected. An additional $3,975 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid. This makes the total donation $36,000!
OKLAHOMA STATE
heavenerledger.com

Heavener woman injured in auto accident

A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County. Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation. See the whole...
HEAVENER, OK
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Bobby Conrad

SPIRO – Bobby Conrad was born Dec. 21, 1937 in Morrilton, Arkansas to Mildred (Lee) and Herbert Conrad and passed away Dec. 18, 2022 in Spiro. A memorial service is at a later date. Cremation services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro. See the whole...
SPIRO, OK
heavenerledger.com

Obituary for Dennisa Hurst

SPIRO – Funeral service for Dennisa Ann Hurst, 69 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God in Spiro with Reverend Scott Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. She was born Aug. 30, 1953 in...
SPIRO, OK

