PRYOR, Okla. - Over the last 6 weeks Boomarang Diner has been collecting donations for Holiday Hope, which provides Christmas presents to children in foster care. Through the generosity of customers and employees, a total of $32,075 was collected. An additional $3,975 was donated by Keep Giving Back Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports good works in the community in honor of Boomarang Diner founder, Charles Degraffenreid. This makes the total donation $36,000!

