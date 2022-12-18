Read full article on original website
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home
As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Colorado Is Home To This Amazing Can’t Miss Holiday ICE Tradition
If you're looking around Colorado for something fun to do with your family or out-of-town guests, you've got to take them to this truly one-of-a-kind holiday ICE tradition!. Don't Miss This Amazing Colorado Holiday ICE Tradition. It's one of the coolest holiday traditions across Colorado. Literally. It may even be...
Wait, Mountain Goats And Bighorn Sheep Aren’t The Same Thing?
Here in the great state of Colorado, we live with wildlife. It's just a simple fact that we all accept and deal with and when I say "deal with" it's more like the animals are "dealing with" us humans because we are the ones that keep infringing on their territory.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?
Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
Study Reveals Colorado’s Favorite Show to Watch on Netflix
There's nothing better than curling up on the couch and putting on your favorite TV show — but what does Colorado like to watch?. We might have the answer. Bookies.com recently analyzed Google Trends to find each state's favorite Netflix show and determine the most popular series in the U.S.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
KDVR.com
How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold
With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
Which Christmas cookies are most popular in Colorado?
Best cookies by state, according to Google TrendsPhoto byGoogleBy Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver. (Denver, Colo) We’re not sure if Google Analytics got our weather forecast searches mixed up with our baking queries, but apparently, the most popular Christmas cookies in Colorado are “Snowball Cookies.”
KDVR.com
Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT
Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
