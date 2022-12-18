ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward, CO

99.9 KEKB

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
99.9 KEKB

If Batman Lived in Colorado, He Would Totally Live in This Home

As a kid, one of my favorite superheroes was Batman. I loved the car he drove and I personally thought the Bat Cave was the most excellent hideout ever. To this day, I still think Batman is super awesome and the Bat Cave. You could probably imagine my excitement when I saw this Glenwood Canyon home that is built into the side of the cliffs.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
K99

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado

Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Decorate Your Car with Holiday Lights in Colorado?

Tis the season to go crazy with holiday lights and decorations in Colorado. Just make sure that you are keeping those decorations at home and not out on the road. It may seem like a great way to bring in the holiday season, but unless you are part of a community parade or celebration, Colorado says you can't necessarily put them on your car. While there is not a specific state law against decorations, if police determine that your decorations are distracting to other drivers then you could be looking at a fine.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list

Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold

With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Which Christmas cookies are most popular in Colorado?

Best cookies by state, according to Google TrendsPhoto byGoogleBy Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver. (Denver, Colo) We’re not sure if Google Analytics got our weather forecast searches mixed up with our baking queries, but apparently, the most popular Christmas cookies in Colorado are “Snowball Cookies.”
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Stay off the roads on Thursday if you can: CDOT

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as much as possible as extreme cold is set to hit the state Wednesday night through Friday. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
