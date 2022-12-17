Read full article on original website
James Barns
James Lamar Barns, 65, of Batesville, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2022. He was born August 2, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Lester and Dorothy (Swangin) Barns. James is survived by his daughter, Sarah Barns; grandchildren, Dominic Hauger and Layla Kingery; siblings, Lester Barns Jr., Michael Barns,...
Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg
Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
Joyce Ann Meyers, 89, Moores Hill
Joyce Ann Meyers, 89, of Moores Hill passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Shady Nook in Lawrenceburg. Joyce was born in Sparta Township on Thursday, June 8, 1933; daughter of Harris and Edna (Schuler) Meyers. Joyce worked at Kroger in Lawrenceburg for 27 years before retiring earlier this year. She loved going out to eat at Frisch’s and Bob Evans. Joyce enjoyed going thrift shopping, gardening, and living the farm life such as raising her chickens.
Virginia L. Stewart
Virginia L. Stewart, age 87 of Batesville, died Sunday December 11, 2022 at Decatur County Hospital in Greensburg. Born January 26, 1935 in Batesville, she is the daughter of Leona (Nee: Nauertz) and Joseph Suding. She married James Mellene August 19, 1954 at St. Louis Church and he preceded her in death July 14, 1984.
Rita Hassett
Rita Hassett, of Brookville, was born on January 3, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio a daughter to Robert and Edna Hoglund. She graduated from Seton High School and later married James Joseph Hassett. Rita was a homemaker, worked for the IRS, and owned Hassett’s Crows Nest. She loved landscaping, the outdoors, and a good bonfire. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. On Monday, December 19, 2022, at the age of 79 she passed away peacefully at her residence with her family.
Jason R. Smith, 52, Versailles
Jason R. Smith, 52, of Versailles passed away at 9:30am, Sunday, December 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Cincinnati on July 26, 1970, the son of Russell (Jack) and Shirley Boswell Smith. Survivors include his parents Jack and Shirley Smith of Versailles, along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lionel and Anna Lee Boswell and Enoch and Edna Smith, along with his uncle Ralph Smith. Jason was a 1989 graduate of South Ripley High School. Shortly after high school Jason enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Guam during Operation Desert Storm. For service to his country Jason was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, and the Sea Service Deployment Medal. Jason was very proud not only of his military service, but also for the privilege of serving his country. In civilian life, Jason was a former employee of Cast-Fab in Cincinnati where he worked as a welder. He was also a Teamster truck driver, driving for CJ Trucking in Indianapolis. Jason was a member of the Versailles Baptist Church and the Madison American Legion. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21 at 12pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Jason’s aunt, Rev. Debbie Black and Rev. Steve Allen officiating. Burial will be in the New Marion Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Versailles American Legion. Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials may be given to the New Marion Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Iva Louise Milburn – 87 of Greensburg
Iva Louise Milburn, 87, of Greensburg, passed away at 11:27 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born on September 20, 1935 the daughter of Robert Lee and Lucille (Whitney) Baker, Sr. She was born and raised in the Clarksburg area and moved in 1957 to their farm. She graduated from Clarksburg High School in 1953 and attended the Bible Heritage Church. Iva enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She married Floyd J. Milburn on December 27, 1953 at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2015. Survivors include her daughters, Diana (Donald) Black of Greensburg, Sharon (Archie) Gardner of Westport, Teresa Milburn of Greensburg and Angela (Walynn) Sharbutt of Rawlins, Wyoming; sons, Kenneth G. (Pam) Milburn of Idaho and Christopher (Elizabeth) Milburn of Greensburg; daughter-in-law, Becca Milburn of Greensburg; a sister, Martha Baker of Greensburg; a brother, John (Waltraud) Baker of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, sons, Floyd James Milburn and Scott Milburn; sisters, Lula Lawrence and Catherine Browning; brothers, Ernest Baker, Robert L. Baker, Jr., Harlan Baker and Willard Baker; grandsons, Brian Milburn and Anthony Milburn and a great granddaughter, Anna Rose Milburn. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Rev. Jerry Bell and Pastor Matt Metz officiating. Burial will be at the South Park Cemetery in Greensburg. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Bible Church Building Fund through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Myrick – 42 of Greensburg
Elizabeth A. “Beth” Myrick, 42, of Greensburg, passed away at 7:00 p.m.on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born. on June 26, 1980 in Greensburg the daughter of Arthur E. & Rose Ann (Schoettmer) Myrick. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated from South Decatur High School in 2000. Beth was a former employee of Delta Faucet and attended the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery and making crafts. Survivors include her sisters, Angela Wilkinson of Westport.
Mary Ann Siefert
WithFr. Carl Langenderfer, OFM presiding. Musicians & Vocalists Paula Fritsch, Becky De La Rosa,. S. Barbara Piller, OSF and the Sisters of St. Francis Choir. we were not able to gather in church for a funeral mass. due to the pandemic ~ and now we are looking forward. to honoring...
Batesville Wrestling
BHS Wrestling competed against a tough Switzerland County team coming up on the losing side in a 54-21 dual. John Dirkhising, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger received forfeits while Damien Dance won a close 5-4 decision with a take down with 10 seconds left in the match. The bulldogs move to 4-15 in duals and will travel to Frankton the 28th to compete in their 6-way.
Batesville JV Boys Basketball
Batesville scoring- Trenten Luers 21, Brendan Heiser 15, Chris Lewis 12, Conner Drake 7, Brayden Maple 7, Grant Goldsmith 6, Ayden Eckstein 3. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
Denise Christine Disney, 65, Milan
Denise Christine Disney, 65, of Milan passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at her home. Denise was born Friday, December 13, 1957 in Milan; daughter of William and Mary Jo (Wells) Disney. Denise was a teacher’s associate at Milan Elementary School for twenty-six years. She was a member of the St. Leon American Legion Auxiliary Unit 464 and was also a member of the Hope Baptist Church. Denise enjoyed camping, hiking, gardening, taking care of her flowers, and collecting mini porcelain shoes. She also always looked forward to picking up her grandson Brody from school every Friday.
East Central Swimming and Diving
The AquaTrojans take home the annual Connersville Invitational crown! EC traveled to Connersvile for the annual meet and came away victorious on both sides. The scores were as follows:. Girls:. EC 368. Connersville 262. Centerville 209. Richmond 157. Seton Catholic 112. Hagerstown 94. Boys:. EC 384. Richmond 262. Centerville 225.
Leising visits South Ripley Elementary to learn more about MILO robots
Versailles, IN — State Sen. Jean Leising, representatives from RoboKind, and John Gubera from Gubera Public Affairs recently visited South Ripley Elementary to learn more about the school’s Moderate Education Classroom, and the implementation of MILO robots, which are designed to work with students on the autism spectrum.
Decatur County Commissioners honor retiring colleague, department head
— Decatur County Commissioners this week presented plaques to a retiring department head and one of their own who is going off the Board. Mark Mohr was honored for his years of service as highway department superintendent. Todd Houk is replacing the retiring Mohr. Jerome Buening was thanked for his...
Several departments battle wood and field fire near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — Several Ripley County fire departments battled a wood and field fire Tuesday near Michigan and Fairground roads in the Osgood area. The flames spread to a small hay storage shed full of round bales. The hay bales were removed from the shed by a tractor...
Crews respond to fully-engulfed garage fire in Brookville
— Firefighters from several departments were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on Canal Street in Brookville late Tuesday night. Canal Street and several other surrounding streets were closed while crews from Brookville, Cedar Grove, and Blooming Grove battled the flames. The Brookville Fire Department was called back to...
Storm Warning for Decatur Co.; Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn under Storm Watch
— A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Decatur County from 4 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday, while Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. In addition, a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect for Ripley, Franklin,...
BCEF’s Art on Main continues with BIS
Batesville, IN — The next installation in the Batesville Community Education Foundation’s (BCEF) mural project in downtown Batesville has been installed, created by nine fifth-grade students at Batesville Intermediate School (BIS). Using this school year’s theme of Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) staff, the BIS mural is a...
DCMH warns of high levels of respiratory illness this winter
Greensburg, IN — Experts at Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are cautioning the community about rising flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases and preparing for what the healthcare industry is referring to as a potential “tripledemic” of respiratory viruses this winter. “It is shaping up to...
