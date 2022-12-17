ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Former deputy mayor pitches 'New New York' plan

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams' "New" New York plan includes 40 proposals developed by local leaders and experts. It suggests transforming Midtown and business districts into mixed-use areas and making child care more accessible, among many other things. Richard Buery, a co-chair of the "New" New York panel...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Rideshare drivers strike for 24 hours against Uber

Catherine White, a tourist from Australia, finished ordering a ride on Uber after shopping along Lexington Avenue. “Four minutes. I think that's pretty good. I don't know what normally here but I'm thinking 4fourminutes is pretty good,” say White. Uber users in midtown seemingly had no issues getting rides...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA employee shoots man at Park Slope subway stop: NYPD

A person was shot by an MTA employee during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m. after a man got into a dispute with two MTA employees on the subway, the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Advocates look back on efforts to combat anti-Asian violence

More than a year after a confrontation with an enraged man on an uptown A train, Esther Lee says it changed her. “I’m very hyper-aware when I walk down the streets now” Lee said. “When I enter a subway car, my eyes are constantly roaming. I’m very hyper-aware of who the people are sitting next to me."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams: 'Historic' study will reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway

When Robert Moses devised a plan to construct the Cross Bronx Expressway in the 1940s, the controversial urban planner set a project in motion that would end up dividing neighborhoods and displacing thousands of residents. In the decades since, “toxic fumes” from the expressway have contributed to high rates of...
BRONX, NY
NY1

City sprucing up more school cafeterias, offering more halal meals

The city will spend $50 million to spruce up 90 middle and high school cafeterias by the end of the year, with grab-and-go options and new kinds of seating. Along with expanding halal meal options, officials say it’s a way to encourage more students to grab a bite to eat.
NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Pajama program provides sweet dreams for NYC kids

It’s a lesson in getting a good night’s sleep. It’s all part of a child’s visit to the Pajama Program Center in Murray Hill. The over 20-year-old organization believes that good nights are good days, promoting equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

