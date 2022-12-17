Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NY1
Hochul breaks ground on East New York project amid affordable housing push
As part of a building boom in East New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul and local leaders broke ceremonial ground Monday on the first phase of a $1.2 billion mixed-use development with this key centerpiece: “2,400 units. All affordable housing to this community,” Hochul said. The governor added, of...
NY1
MTA to reduce rush service, says more funding could avoid fare hikes
The board of the MTA adopted a $19.4 billion budget Wednesday that leaves a $600 million hole to be filled by elected officials, and opens the door to increases in ticket fares and car tolls. The MTA's budget assumes a revenue increase of 5.5% for 2023 from fare hikes. They...
NY1
Former deputy mayor pitches 'New New York' plan
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams' "New" New York plan includes 40 proposals developed by local leaders and experts. It suggests transforming Midtown and business districts into mixed-use areas and making child care more accessible, among many other things. Richard Buery, a co-chair of the "New" New York panel...
NY1
Rideshare drivers strike for 24 hours against Uber
Catherine White, a tourist from Australia, finished ordering a ride on Uber after shopping along Lexington Avenue. “Four minutes. I think that's pretty good. I don't know what normally here but I'm thinking 4fourminutes is pretty good,” say White. Uber users in midtown seemingly had no issues getting rides...
NY1
MTA employee shoots man at Park Slope subway stop: NYPD
A person was shot by an MTA employee during a dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting occurred at the Union Street station in Park Slope around 9 p.m. after a man got into a dispute with two MTA employees on the subway, the NYPD said.
NY1
Morning Briefing: City considers reopening tent shelters for migrants; New York climate plan moves forward
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Bundle up. We've got a cold start today with readings below the freezing mark. The afternoon will be sunny with a high in the upper 30s. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. City says it’s again...
NY1
Advocates look back on efforts to combat anti-Asian violence
More than a year after a confrontation with an enraged man on an uptown A train, Esther Lee says it changed her. “I’m very hyper-aware when I walk down the streets now” Lee said. “When I enter a subway car, my eyes are constantly roaming. I’m very hyper-aware of who the people are sitting next to me."
NY1
MTA to cut some weekday service on 7 subway lines, boost service on 5 other lines
The MTA will be making some adjustments to subway service starting in June 2023 that they say better reflects post-pandemic travel trends in the city. But transit advocates and union leadership are opposing the changes, saying the move is a service cut as opposed to a reallocation of resources to where they are needed most, as the MTA claims.
NY1
Adams: 'Historic' study will reimagine the Cross Bronx Expressway
When Robert Moses devised a plan to construct the Cross Bronx Expressway in the 1940s, the controversial urban planner set a project in motion that would end up dividing neighborhoods and displacing thousands of residents. In the decades since, “toxic fumes” from the expressway have contributed to high rates of...
NY1
City sprucing up more school cafeterias, offering more halal meals
The city will spend $50 million to spruce up 90 middle and high school cafeterias by the end of the year, with grab-and-go options and new kinds of seating. Along with expanding halal meal options, officials say it’s a way to encourage more students to grab a bite to eat.
NY1
HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx
It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
NY1
Pajama program provides sweet dreams for NYC kids
It’s a lesson in getting a good night’s sleep. It’s all part of a child’s visit to the Pajama Program Center in Murray Hill. The over 20-year-old organization believes that good nights are good days, promoting equitable access to healthy sleep so all children can thrive.
Comments / 0