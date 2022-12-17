ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, has first basketball practice

The five-year old fan favorite has begun his basketball career. Jayson Tatum Jr. stood on the sideline wearing green shorts and holding a Nike Elite basketball with his head tilted slightly as he gazed ahead. The five-year-old son of Celtics star Jayson Tatum had his first basketball practice on Monday...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Did Celtics miss promising opportunity with Bol Bol trade to Magic?

The Celtics made a number of notable trades during their run to the 2022 NBA Finals but one that flew under the radar involved Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol. The 7-foot-2 Oregon product arrived in Boston as part of the Juancho Hernangomez trade last January that also gave the team a sizable TPE that will be active through next month along with an injured P.J. Dozier.
BOSTON, MA

