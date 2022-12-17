Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dkpittsburghsports.com
Narduzzi: 'It's a mess out there' in modern recruiting
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Pat Narduzzi said Pitt got "lucky" in that there were no surprises on national signing day, which isn't always the case. "I'll just say it's a mess out there," Narduzzi said of the national recruiting landscape in college football. "But we were lucky there was no surprises. Everybody that we had committed or thought was gonna sign today did, and I think that's the most positive thing."
Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Pittsburgh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse five-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday night falling at home to Pittsburgh 84-82. SU trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, only to stage a late rally. Judah Mintz last-second three was off the mark, giving the Panthers the two-point ACC road win. Mintz led […]
Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Flipping Pitt Commit Daidren Zipperer using NIL Promises
Pat Narduzzi believes the Pitt Panthers lost a wide receiver commit because of tampering.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials
Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
Pitt Signs Three-Man Transfer Recruiting Class
Phil Jurkovec, Donovan McMillon and Christian Veilleux are officially Pitt Panthers.
Pitt QB Nick Patti to Depart Program After Bowl Game
After spending five years as a Pitt Panther, Nick Patti will depart the program after the Sun Bowl.
dkpittsburghsports.com
Mutual respect: Penn State, Pitt coaches laud Harris' legacy
ALTOONA, Pa. -- Franco Harris was a good running back at Penn State from 1969-71, then as he emerged as an NFL superstar with the Steelers and for the rest of his life, Harris became and remained a tremendous ambassador for the university. Harris absolutely loved Penn State and his...
California Recruits Ty Dieffenbach, Israel Polk Send Pitt's Final Signatures of Signing Day
The December Signing Day comes to a close for the Pitt Panthers with Ty Dieffenbach and Israel Polk submitting their signatures.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
THPD searching for suspect of armed robbery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location […]
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
wrul.com
Plainfield Resident Turns Self In On Her Own Warrant
A 25 year old Plainfield woman turned herself in on a warrant. Ashley Dutton turned herself in at the White County Sheriff’s office on Saturday, December 17th at around 8:30am. After being taken into custody Dutton bonded out to 750$ bail.
Comments / 0