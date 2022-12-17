ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

dkpittsburghsports.com

Narduzzi: 'It's a mess out there' in modern recruiting

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Pat Narduzzi said Pitt got "lucky" in that there were no surprises on national signing day, which isn't always the case. "I'll just say it's a mess out there," Narduzzi said of the national recruiting landscape in college football. "But we were lucky there was no surprises. Everybody that we had committed or thought was gonna sign today did, and I think that's the most positive thing."
PITTSBURGH, PA
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Elon at Indiana game day essentials

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Shon Morris) KenPom Projected Score: No. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56. Series: First Meeting. Elon’s Billy Taylor:. Billy Taylor was named the 19th head coach in program history...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
dkpittsburghsports.com

Mutual respect: Penn State, Pitt coaches laud Harris' legacy

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Franco Harris was a good running back at Penn State from 1969-71, then as he emerged as an NFL superstar with the Steelers and for the rest of his life, Harris became and remained a tremendous ambassador for the university. Harris absolutely loved Penn State and his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD searching for suspect of armed robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wrul.com

Plainfield Resident Turns Self In On Her Own Warrant

A 25 year old Plainfield woman turned herself in on a warrant. Ashley Dutton turned herself in at the White County Sheriff’s office on Saturday, December 17th at around 8:30am. After being taken into custody Dutton bonded out to 750$ bail.
PLAINFIELD, IN

