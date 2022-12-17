ALTOONA, Pa. -- Pat Narduzzi said Pitt got "lucky" in that there were no surprises on national signing day, which isn't always the case. "I'll just say it's a mess out there," Narduzzi said of the national recruiting landscape in college football. "But we were lucky there was no surprises. Everybody that we had committed or thought was gonna sign today did, and I think that's the most positive thing."

